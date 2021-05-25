News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Joy for pupils with unveiling of 'amazing' all-weather running track

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 1:44 PM May 25, 2021   
Cheers, applause and joy from pupils at Reydon Primary School at the unveiling of a new all-weather running track.

Cheers, applause and joy from pupils at Reydon Primary School at the unveiling of a new all-weather running track.

A new all-weather running track has been unveiled at a primary school to help keep pupils active and healthy.

The brand new ‘Daily Mile’ running track - which circles Reydon Primary School's playing field - was installed last month and officially opened last week.

The new running track that has been installed at Reydon Primary School.

The new running track that has been installed at Reydon Primary School.

The school, which is part of The Active Learning Trust, held a special launch event to mark the opening of the track, which has been deigned to help improve pupils’ health and wellbeing following the easing of Covid restrictions.

The launch event, which was attended by the Trust’s chief executive Stephen Chamberlain and Suffolk County councillor, Michael Ladd - who represents the Kessingland and Southwold ward - also saw the pupils wearing non-uniform to help raise funds for the Reydon Playing Field Charity.

The Active Learning Trust chief executive Stephen Chamberlain and Suffolk County councillor, Michael Ladd.

The Active Learning Trust chief executive Stephen Chamberlain and Suffolk County councillor, Michael Ladd, with pupils at the unveiling of Reydon Primary School's new running track.

And as they gathered for their first outdoor whole school assembly in some time, there was the chance to celebrate at the grand opening before every class ran a full circuit - despite the rain.

The new running track will provide opportunities for staff, pupils, and parents to be more physically active throughout the year, with eight laps of the track roughly equivalent to one mile.

Jo Viner, headteacher at Reydon Primary School, said: “After the lockdown periods, it became obvious to everyone just how important it is to keep active and engage with exercise, both for our mental and physical health.

“Because of our typical English weather, the school field is not always available to us between November and March, but the new all-weather track surface solves that problem.

“We will use the track to encourage healthy lifestyles, which will ultimately build our pupils’ resilience and make them happier and healthier individuals.”

Sam, one of the pupils, said: "The new track is amazing because we can get out there and be more active, and have a safe place to run with our friends."

The running track has been funded through the Primary PE Premium and Suffolk County Council’s locality budget via the support of Cllr Ladd, along with donations from the Friends of Reydon Primary School group.


Mr Chamberlain said: “Sport and exercise can be a great way to engage our pupils and I am looking forward to seeing the benefits this new track brings.”




