New community inspired craft store opens in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 1:40 PM July 4, 2021   
A little girl in Crafty Dreamzzz.

Olivia, 6, enjoying the workshop at Crafty Dreamzzz. - Credit: James Weeds

A new craft shop aimed at community projects and children's art has opened in Lowestoft.

Two girls in Crafty Dreamzzz.

Alexis, 5, and Robyn, 2, taking part in the activities at Crafty Dreamzzz. - Credit: James Weeds

Julie Berwick, 44, opened Crafty Dreamzzz Shop on London Road South on Saturday.

Ms Berwick, originally from Romford, Essex, will be providing activities for children as well as selling crafts from local producers.

The store contains rented shelves from local crafters, a children's gallery and a community corner.

Julie Berwick.

Julie Berwick at the grand opening of Crafty Dreamzzz. - Credit: James Weeds

Ms Berwick said: "I just think it's great fun, there's no right or wrong and everyone can be included.

"It's therapeutic."

Ms Berwick also gets involved in community outreach programmes and after school clubs.

"This is definitely a community project," she said. "Everyone is welcome to come in and participate."

Sign outside Crafty Dreamzzz.

Crafty Dreamzzz opened on Lowestoft Road South on Saturday, July 3. - Credit: James Weeds

Mrs Berwick will be hosting workshops on sand art and portrait painting.

"I would like to thank the shelf holders for their support, you've been brilliant."

Opening hours are 10am to 4pm Monday to Friday and 9.30am to 3.30pm on a Saturday.

Craft shelf in Crafty Dreamzzz

Some of the crafts for sale at Crafty Dreamzzz. - Credit: James Weeds

Julie Berwick outside Crafty Dreamzzz.

Julie Berwick decided to open the new craft store as the time felt right. - Credit: James Weeds

The bargain corner at Crafty Dreamzzz.

The bargain corner at Crafty Dreamzzz. - Credit: James Weeds

The children's art gallery.

The children's art gallery at Crafty Dreamzzz. - Credit: James Weeds

Local crafts for sale at Crafty Dreamzzz.

Local crafts for sale at Crafty Dreamzzz. - Credit: James Weeds

Lowestoft News

