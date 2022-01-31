New boardwalk unveiled in woodland after Covid delays work
- Credit: Mick Howes
A new boardwalk has been officially unveiled in a popular woodland as part of a scheme that has been planned for almost two years.
Plans to transform the boardwalk, which runs through Foxburrow Wood in north Lowestoft, were first unveiled by the Gunton Woodland Community Project (GWCP) in 2020.
More than 25 years ago the group was set up to transform a derelict and overgrown piece of woodland nearby in Gunton Wood in Lowestoft.
But with volunteers also overseeing Foxburrow Wood work was earmarked two years ago after the timber used for the previous boardwalk began to rot away.
The group was supported in 2020 with grants from the enabling communities budgets of two East Suffolk councillors.
Mary Rudd and Linda Coulam, Gunton and St Margarets ward councillors at East Suffolk, both pledged £1,500 to the project.
The works have been held up over the past 18 months amid the coronavirus lockdowns.
Most Read
- 1 Cars stranded as floods hit east coast - and more disruption coming
- 2 Missing 13-year-old girl from Oulton found safe
- 3 Take a trip around Pleasurewood Hills' abandoned sister park
- 4 Road blocked after crash in Lowestoft
- 5 Roadworks to know about in Lowestoft this week
- 6 No trains running between Norwich and Lowestoft due to flood damage
- 7 One of Bungay's 'most colourful characters' dies aged 68
- 8 Passengers evacuated from Greater Anglia train after track flooded
- 9 Man who left cats unattended for two weeks banned from keeping animals
- 10 Warning of floods and high winds in parts of Norfolk and Waveney
But for the past four months, a working party of group members has met up regularly on Monday mornings to complete the scheme.
It has seen sections of the old rotten boardwalk removed, the ground cleared and the foundations laid ahead of 70 new sleepers being installed.
David Briggs, chairman of GWCP, reflected on the hard work that had been completed at an official unveiling this week.
At a special ribbon cutting ceremony in Foxburrow Wood on Monday, January 31, Mr Briggs said: "We have now - at last - competed this project which has been held up through the two lockdowns, which prevented us from working."
Mr Briggs added: "We were able to do some work during lockdown but with the restrictions we were only allowed six workers.
"Given the size of those sleepers, it needs a team of about 12 people who have all been working probably around 20 sessions - all of around three hours - to complete the project.
"I think the public will be very pleased and it looks fantastic."
Mrs Coulam said: "It is lovely to see it all complete.
"It is already being used, as we saw with the dog walkers earlier, which is wonderful."
Mrs Rudd added: "We have so much on our doorstep to see and explore, but this would not have been completed without these volunteers - they've done a fantastic job."