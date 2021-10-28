New coffee shop transforms empty kiosk in north Lowestoft

Published: 8:02 AM October 28, 2021

Allison Small and Wayne Alden at the new Coffee Rush @ The Farm venture in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

A new coffee shop takeaway has been unveiled in a popular community area of north Lowestoft.

Coffee Rush @ The Farm is serving up a treat as it provides a warm welcome to regular visitors at the former pitch and putt course.

The new Coffee Rush @ The Farm venture in Lowestoft - Credit: Mick Howes

The new coffee shop has transformed a vacant kiosk, which had been empty for almost three years.

With the unveiling of the new venture, owners Wayne Alden and Allison Small admitted they had "blown away" by the support and feedback they'd received during the first week of opening this month.

Allison Small and Wayne Alden at the new Coffee Rush @ The Farm venture in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

For almost five years Mr Alden had run Coffee Rush as a "unique and well established mobile coffee bar" that serves across Suffolk and Norfolk.

And now after unveiling Coffee Rush @ The Farm at "our first static location" the owners are looking to the future.

The new Coffee Rush @ The Farm venture in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

After the Dip Farm Pitch and Putt golf course on Corton Road, Lowestoft, closed in December 2018, the then owners Waveney District Council (East Suffolk Council) said back then that despite "considerable investment" the facility managed by Sentinel Leisure Trust had seen its fortunes fade.

The former Dip Farm Pitch and Putt golf course kiosk on Corton Road, Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

A closure notice displayed at the former Dip Farm Pitch and Putt golf course on Corton Road, Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

The former Dip Farm Pitch and Putt golf course on Corton Road, Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

As the old golf course grounds prove increasingly popular with dog walkers, the new venture has opened in the empty former kiosk - with freshly ground coffee, shakes, hot chocolates and frappes available alongside waffles, snacks and homemade cakes!

Wayne Alden at the new Coffee Rush @ The Farm venture in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Already proving to be a popular place to grab a coffee on the move, while walking your dogs, Coffee Rush @ The Farm is also just a two-and-a-half-minute walk away from the north beach.

Wayne Alden at the new Coffee Rush @ The Farm venture in Lowestoft - Credit: Mick Howes

Allison Small said: "The previous golf course kiosk building has been vacant for two to three years.

"It is a really popular area that attracts lots of dog walkers as people do drive here to use the community area.

"We approached East Suffolk Council about it and now we are thrilled to have it up and running, as the whole process has been going on for at least six months.

The new Coffee Rush @ The Farm venture in Lowestoft - Credit: Mick Howes

"There is a massive car park, holding roughly 100 cars, with customer toilets available too.

"People have been saying to us that it is really nice to see the area being used."

For further details on the new coffee shop, visit Coffee Rush at The Farm Facebook page.