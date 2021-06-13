New dance academy on the lookout for members of all abilities

Published: 1:09 PM June 13, 2021

The new Supreme All Stars Cheer and Dance Academy. - Credit: All Stars Cheer and Dance Academy

A new dance academy which has opened up despite the pressures of Covid is looking to cater to all abilities and is seeking new members.

Head coach Abigail Schuurman and the other two coaches have been working around the clock to set up the Supreme Allstars Cheer and Dance Academy, which opened up at the start of May at Blundeston village hall.

Miss Schuurman, 23, has been a cheerleader all her life and was left devastated when her previous team were split up and stopped because of Covid restrictions.

But now, the coaches have found the perfect venue and are actively looking for new members to join the academy.

The dance academy is on the look out for new members. - Credit: Supreme All Stars Cheer and Dance Academy

Miss Schuurman said: "It was hard going through the process of splitting up with my previous group and finding a new venue.

"Blundeston village hall is great though because we can do activities both indoors and outdoors.

"We currently have 30 members and are actively encouraging more people of any ability and age to come and join us and try some sessions."

Supreme Allstars Cheer and Dance Academy logo. - Credit: Supreme Allstars Cheer and Dance Academy

The academy has three fully trained coaches who have more than 10 years experience training individuals up.

The academy is also offering a wide range of classes including cheerleading, tumble, acrobatics, ballet, jazz, lyrical and much more.

Miss Schuurman said: "We are hoping to put the village back on the map.

"The wide range of classes on offer suits people with a variety of interests and abilities."

Miss Schuurman had to self-fund the dance academy herself at the beginning but has been fortunate enough to receive a £600 grant from East Suffolk Council.

She said: "At first I was self-funding the academy and some local businesses were kind enough to help as well.

"This funding from East Suffolk Council really means a lot because it goes towards equipment for the academy."

The academy is also off to a great start, with pupils planning to travel for national competitions in Stoke-on-Trent and Peterborough during March 2022.

There are also plans to perform at this year's Beccles carnival if Covid restrictions are lifted and for a Christmas display.

If you are interested in joining the academy, you can sign up here and visit the group Facebook page here.