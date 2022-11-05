Protesters urged to 'expand the fight' at new demonstration in town

Protestors will take to the streets once more this weekend as part of a nationwide demonstration.

The Enough is Enough campaign group will hold a 'We Will Not Pay For Their Crisis' demonstration at midday on Saturday, November 5 in Station Square Lowestoft.

A demonstration was held in Lowestoft last month as about 50 people turned out as part of the national day of action when Waveney Trades Union Council called a demonstration and urged people to 'Join The Fightback'.

A spokesman for Waveney Trades Union Council said: "We had 50 people 'Coming Together' with a march up the high street and an impromptu meeting in the United Reformed Church."

Now, following this demonstration, campaigners in Lowestoft and Waveney - under the auspices of the Trades Council - are "calling on all our supporters to expand the fight."

The spokesman said: "We plan to organise - in support of striking workers and in support of Enough is Enough and People’s Assembly - a strong demonstration in Lowestoft on Saturday, November 5.

"Demands include support striking workers, end the cost of living crisis and cut profits, not wages" among others to be raised at the strike."



