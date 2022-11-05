News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Protesters urged to 'expand the fight' at new demonstration in town

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 9:27 AM November 5, 2022
The demonstration in Lowestoft last month.

The demonstration in Lowestoft last month - Credit: Waveney Trades Union Council

Protestors will take to the streets once more this weekend as part of a nationwide demonstration.

The Enough is Enough campaign group will hold a 'We Will Not Pay For Their Crisis' demonstration at midday on Saturday, November 5 in Station Square Lowestoft.

demonstration was held in Lowestoft last month as about 50 people turned out as part of the national day of action when Waveney Trades Union Council called a demonstration and urged people to 'Join The Fightback'.

A spokesman for Waveney Trades Union Council said: "We had 50 people 'Coming Together'  with a march up the high street and an impromptu meeting in the United Reformed Church."

Now, following this demonstration, campaigners in Lowestoft and Waveney - under the auspices of the Trades Council - are "calling on all our supporters to expand the fight."

The spokesman said: "We plan to organise - in support of striking workers and in support of Enough is Enough and People’s Assembly - a strong demonstration in Lowestoft on Saturday, November 5.

"Demands include support striking workers, end the cost of living crisis and cut profits, not wages" among others to be raised at the strike."


Cost of Living
Lowestoft News
East Suffolk News

Don't Miss

xxx_northbeach_lowestoft_oct22

Suffolk Constabulary

Hunt for owner of boxer dog continues after beach attack

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
HMM Gdansk is spotted off the coast between Lowestoft and Southwold

Another of the world's largest container ships anchors off coast

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Properties seaward of the access road in Arbor Lane, Pakefield are at significant risk

East Suffolk Council

'Urgent' work to start as access road faces 'continuing risk of erosion'

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Police officers

Suffolk Live News

Two arrested as group of 30 people stopped over 'rowdiness' on Halloween

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon