New hoarding support service launches in East Suffolk

Published: 2:31 PM September 28, 2021

A new service has been launched across east Suffolk to help people struggling with hoarding.

The new hoarding support service has been unveiled by Access Community Trust as it offers professional and practical de-cluttering and house clearance provision.

A project is being proposed to help people struggling with hoarding in East Suffolk, following a trial help scheme in the area - Credit: East Suffolk Council

With a partnership scheme supported by East Suffolk Council, the regional charity has confirmed plans to provide a helpful community service that focuses on positive support for locals experiencing a hoarding disorder across the district.

Following reports that hoarding had become more widespread during the coronavirus crisis the new service, which is fully licenced and supported by the council, will also offer additional holistic support therapies while assisting clients throughout the process – to provide them with helpful techniques to counteract potential future hoarding.

Launching the service Barry Norman, head of operations for Access Community Trust, said: “We began a pilot just before the pandemic hit, successfully assisting individuals affected locally by hoarding.

"Sadly, subsequent lockdown periods have further highlighted the need for an empathetic support provision - as these people have found themselves further isolated from support and society, which can lead to poor mental, physical health and of course dangerous living conditions for them and those around them.

"This service carefully helps people by actively finding the right tailored support for them, we don’t just want to improve their immediate living situation, we want to ensure that they feel confident about the future and have the right mind set to combat any future compulsions in a positive manner”.

The charity, which supports those at risk of homelessness and social isolation across Suffolk and Norfolk, has already assisted 17 hoarders using its sustainable model that avoids unnecessary waste.

Suitable items donated and cleared - including furniture that can be reused or upcycled - is then redistributed within the community.

With the term ‘hoarding’ defined as the compulsion to continually accumulate a variety of items that are often considered useless or worthless by others, people that hoard find it extremely difficult to discard these items.

Nick Knowles enjoyed a meal at The Bell in Carlton Colville after filming in the area. - Credit: The Bell

In April this year a team from Channel 5's new home renovation show Big House Clearout visited Lowestoft, with presenter Nick Knowles spotted at The Bell Inn in Carlton Colville and The Commodore in Oulton Broad after filming in the area.

The programme was aired last week as a Lowestoft family-of-four, who had become "overwhelmed by a mountain of mess", were helped on the show presented by Nick Knowles.

To find out more about the new community service email hoarding@accessct.org or call 07884 750520.