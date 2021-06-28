New homes unveiled at site of historic pub in Lowestoft

Published: 2:43 PM June 28, 2021

New homes have been unveiled at a former pub that called last orders more than six years ago.

The historic Eagle Tavern pub in Lowestoft had been serving since the 1800s until it was closed in 2014.

The Eagle Tavern had shut its doors in October 2014 after its licence was revoked following reports of persistent anti-social behaviour.

At the time Public Inns Partnership lost its premises licence for the pub on Tonning Street during a hearing of the then Waveney District Council’s licensing sub committee.

Plans centring around “the conversion of the Eagle Tavern with demolitions to the rear, to provide four self contained dwellings with rear gardens and storage buildings” were approved by East Suffolk Council in May last year.

The new homes at the former pub site on Tonning Street, Lowestoft. - Credit: Hardimans Estate Agents

Now more than a year on, the converted pub has gone on the market as four houses at 20 Tonning Street, Lowestoft - with the iconic Eagle Tavern Lacons signage remaining.

Described as a "superb development of four lovely homes" that have been "carefully created to form a desirable

development of one and two bedroom properties."

The homes are being marketed by Hardimans Estate Agents.