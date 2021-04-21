New McDonald's restaurant to open with safety measures in place

Published: 5:30 AM April 21, 2021

Branding and signage at the site of the new McDonald's, which opens in Lowestoft on April 21. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

A new drive-through restaurant is set to open in a coastal town today (Wednesday).

More than 55 jobs will be created as the brand-new McDonald’s restaurant opens at the site off Mill Road at Horn Hill in Lowestoft.

Branding, signs and logos have appeared on the new McDonald’s restaurant in the past few weeks, which is set to open at the site on Kirkley Rise at 11am on April 21.

The site of the new McDonald's in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

The drive-through outlet of the fast-food restaurant chain is set to open following significant investment from local franchisee Lee Sparkes.

For now, the new restaurant will be operating with takeaway, Drive-Thru and McDelivery only, with dine-in paused as Government restrictions are in place.

It will open with several measures in place to help keep employees and customers safe.

With work starting in January, the site has been transformed in recent weeks.

The development will be the third McDonald's operating in Lowestoft, with other restaurants on Arbor Lane in Pakefield and London Road North in Lowestoft town centre.