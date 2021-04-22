News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Charity hero opens new McDonald's in town

Mark Boggis

Published: 9:02 AM April 22, 2021   
Janet Ellis and local franchisee Lee Sparkes at the official opening of the new McDonald's restaurant in Lowestoft.

A new McDonald's has been officially opened in Lowestoft by a prominent fundraiser who had previously worked on the site for many years. 

The restaurant opened on Wednesday, April 21 at the site of a former garage off Mill Road at Horn Hill in Lowestoft.

Keen fundraiser Janet Ellis, who has raised more than £350,000 for charity and numerous worthy causes alongside friend Zoiyar Cole, opened it on her birthday.

Mrs Ellis had helped friend Zoiyar Cole set up the Paul Cole Cancer Fund in memory of Mrs Cole’s late son.

Now, more than 20 years later they have raised £356,000 for local charities that support cancer patients.

The restaurant - which is operating with takeaway, Drive-Thru and McDelivery only as dine-in is paused while Government restrictions are in place - has opened after "significant investment" from local franchisee Lee Sparkes.

To mark the opening, Mr Sparkes also made a donation to the Paul Cole Cancer Fund.





Lowestoft News

