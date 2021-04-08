News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Work on new McDonald’s restaurant nears completion

Mark Boggis

Published: 9:33 AM April 8, 2021   
The site develops for the new McDonald's drive-thru restaurant at Horn Hill in Lowestoft.

The site develops for the new McDonald's drive-thru restaurant at Horn Hill in Lowestoft with branding and logos now installed on the building. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

A new drive-through restaurant is set to open in a coastal town in the next couple of weeks.

Branding, signs and logos have appeared on the new McDonald’s restaurant as work progresses at the site in Lowestoft.

The cranes have disappeared as work to develop a drive-through outlet of the fast-food restaurant chain gathers pace on Kirkley Rise.

More than 55 new jobs will be created as the brand-new McDonald’s restaurant opens at the site off Mill Road on April 21.

The work started in January, and with the site being transformed in recent weeks, a McDonalds spokesman said that the new restaurant will open at 11am on April 21 following "significant investment from local franchisee Lee Sparkes."

Last month, McDonalds confirmed the restaurant will create over 55 new full and part-time jobs for the community.

A spokesman said: "For now, the new restaurant will be operating with takeaway, Drive-Thru and McDelivery only, with dine-in paused whilst government restrictions are in place."

Plans to develop the new two-storey McDonald’s restaurant at the disused petrol station on land at Kirkley Rise had been approved in September 2018.

This new development will be the third McDonald's operating in the area, with other restaurants on Arbor Lane in Pakefield and London Road North in Lowestoft town centre.

