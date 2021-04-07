Theatre set to open new outdoor café 

Published: 11:01 AM April 7, 2021

A coastal theatre is set to open a new outdoor café next week.

The Marina Theatre in Lowestoft will be offering guests a new eating experience as it opens The Yard as an outdoor café.

After the Covid-19 pandemic had forced management at the Marina to shut its indoor café on December 23, the theatre will opening a new café outdoors next Wednesday, April 14 as indoor restrictions aren't easing until May 17.

The Marina Theatre in Lowestoft will reopen its box office and an outdoor café next week. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

The venue will offer an outside eating experience using their yard which is normally out of bounds to the public.

Emma Butler Smith, Marina Theatre’s chief executive, said: “Normally our yard would be filled with tour trucks but as live shows are still a little way off we’ve made use of this sunny spot to create a new café space.

"We’ve decked out The Yard to make it a welcoming and enjoyable place to have coffee and cake.

"We can’t wait to welcome our customers back!”

The Marina Theatre box office, which will reopen next week. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

The café, along with the theatre's box office, will be open from Wednesday to Saturday, between 10am and 3pm.

Staff at the Marina Theatre have been working hard to ensure that all government guidelines are adhered to with social distancing measures put in place, hand sanitising points and face coverings used by both customers and patrons at all times apart from when eating or drinking.

It is the latest good news for theatre management and staff as they work tirelessly to recover and reopen amid the continuing coronavirus crisis.

As they plan to welcome people back into the theatre for a programme of films and screenings from Thursday, May 20, the venue was boosted by the announcement that they will receive £148,961 from the second round of the Government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund.

And the Marina Theatre has now added six new events to its Autumn season - including comedy with Jim Davidson and his Unlocked Tour on October 20.

Tickets for these new events are now on sale to Marina members, and they will go on general sale on April 8.

To find out more visit www.marinatheatre.co.uk