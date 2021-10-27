New restaurant offering 'finest Asian cuisine' opens in Lowestoft
- Credit: Mick Howes
A new restaurant is opening its doors in a coastal town.
It comes after a council granted a new premises licence application last week for Crown Lounge in Lowestoft.
With an award winning chef, and offering the "finest Asian cuisine", Crown Lounge was set for a grand opening at its premises on Bevan Street East in Lowestoft on October 27.
Its website states: "Crown Lounge is located in Lowestoft, and are proud to serve the surrounding areas.
"In Indian culture, eating isn’t just about feeding the body but also feeding the soul - our takeaway and restaurant engages all of your senses.
"We offer a world of flavours and spices, which all comes together to create a dining experience that will transport you to another world.
"Our chef prepares all of our authentic dishes completely fresh, we also offer a wide range of authentic Indian cuisine to suit anyone's tastes.
"We have a new online ordering website which displays our entire menu - so please feel free to browse, find your favourite or try something new, and enjoy our restaurant quality meals in the comfort of your own home."
Previously the Farzana Spice Tandoori Grill restaurant and takeaway in Lowestoft, a premises licence application was lodged with East Suffolk Council for the development of Crown Lounge in Lowestoft - a new restaurant at 10 Bevan Street East, Lowestoft.
And with the licence granted last week, an East Suffolk Council spokesman said: "The licence for the Crown Lounge was granted on October 19."
The proposed licensable activities that have since been granted include the supply of alcohol every day from noon to 2pm and 5pm to 11pm, with the restaurant's opening hours scheduled between these times.