Historic Lowestoft pub transformed as new seafood restaurant opens

Published: 6:30 AM September 17, 2021 Updated: 7:31 AM September 17, 2021

Owners of a new seafood restaurant and bar have expressed delight after being overwhelmed by the response to opening on a historic high street.

Mark Gee and his partner Joanne Croom opened the doors of their premises at the pub formerly known as The Old Blue Anchor Stores in Lowestoft earlier this month.

They welcomed customers on Wednesday, September 1 and since then the tables at the historic former High Street pub have been booking up fast and far in advance at the venue now known as Mark G at The Old Blue Anchor public house with dining.

Ms Croom said: “We have been overwhelmed by the response we’ve had since opening here at our new home.

"It has been really great with lots of bookings from customers both old and new and we thank everyone for their support.

"We are so happy to be back and to see everyone again after a long nine months of being closed.

“Mark has created an exciting new menu and we believe that we have brought something new to the high street.

"The smoked fish board has been very popular and grilled king prawns are also a big favourite.”

Having relocated to the Old Blue Anchor, it is a new venture in a new venue for Mark Gee.

Previously, Mr Gee owned Mark G Seafood Restaurant at the historic Tramway Hotel and Pub in Pakefield.

Before that he had ran the seafood restaurant at the Claremont Pier in Lowestoft, had been at the Red Herring in Oulton Broad for many years and prior to that had been head chef at the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club.

With the current building dating from around 1888, on the site of an older inn that stems from about 1820, it has now started a new lease of life as a seafood restaurant and bar.

Ms Croom added: “Booking a table is essential at the moment but don’t forget we have transformed the barn, which was once a fish store, in our courtyard at the rear of the building and added heaters and an outdoor oven for dining.

"We have called it ‘The Herring Shed,’ as that is a key thing for us in keeping with Lowestoft's heritage."