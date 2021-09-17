News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Historic Lowestoft pub transformed as new seafood restaurant opens

Mark Boggis

Published: 6:30 AM September 17, 2021    Updated: 7:31 AM September 17, 2021
Mark Gee Tazmin Leech new seafood restaurant and bar in Lowestoft

Mark Gee and Tazmin Leech at the new seafood restaurant and bar in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Owners of a new seafood restaurant and bar have expressed delight after being overwhelmed by the response to opening on a historic high street.

Mark Gee and his partner Joanne Croom opened the doors of their premises at the pub formerly known as The Old Blue Anchor Stores in Lowestoft earlier this month.

Mark G at The Old Blue Anchor public house with dining opens Lowestoft

The venue is now known as Mark G at The Old Blue Anchor public house with dining. - Credit: Mick Howes

They welcomed customers on Wednesday, September 1 and since then the tables at the historic former High Street pub have been booking up fast and far in advance at the venue now known as Mark G at The Old Blue Anchor public house with dining.

Mark G at The Old Blue Anchor public house with dining Lowestoft

Mark G at The Old Blue Anchor public house with dining. - Credit: Mick Howes

Ms Croom said: “We have been overwhelmed by the response we’ve had since opening here at our new home.

"It has been really great with lots of bookings from customers both old and new and we thank everyone for their support.

Customers at new venue known as Mark G at The Old Blue Anchor public house with dining Lowestoft

Customers enjoying the new venue known as Mark G at The Old Blue Anchor public house with dining. - Credit: Mick Howes

"We are so happy to be back and to see everyone again after a long nine months of being closed.

Customers enjoy the new venue known as Mark G at The Old Blue Anchor public house with dining

Customers enjoying the new venue known as Mark G at The Old Blue Anchor public house with dining. - Credit: Mick Howes

“Mark has created an exciting new menu and we believe that we have brought something new to the high street.

Mark Gee new venture opens Lowestoft

Mark Gee behind the bar at his new venture in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

"The smoked fish board has been very popular and grilled king prawns are also a big favourite.”

Customers enjoying the new venue known as Mark G at The Old Blue Anchor public house with dining

Customers enjoying the new venue known as Mark G at The Old Blue Anchor public house with dining. - Credit: Mick Howes

Having relocated to the Old Blue Anchor, it is a new venture in a new venue for Mark Gee.

Mark G at The Old Blue Anchor public house with dining customers Lowestoft

Customers enjoying the new venue known as Mark G at The Old Blue Anchor public house with dining. - Credit: Mick Howes

Previously, Mr Gee owned Mark G Seafood Restaurant at the historic Tramway Hotel and Pub in Pakefield.

Before that he had ran the seafood restaurant at the Claremont Pier in Lowestoft, had been at the Red Herring in Oulton Broad for many years and prior to that had been head chef at the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club.

Customers new venue known as Mark G at The Old Blue Anchor public house with dining.

Customers enjoying the new venue known as Mark G at The Old Blue Anchor public house with dining. - Credit: Mick Howes

With the current building dating from around 1888, on the site of an older inn that stems from about 1820, it has now started a new lease of life as a seafood restaurant and bar.

Ms Croom added: “Booking a table is essential at the moment but don’t forget we have transformed the barn, which was once a fish store, in our courtyard at the rear of the building and added heaters and an outdoor oven for dining.

New seafood restaurant bar Lowestoft

The new seafood restaurant and bar in Lowestoft has opened. - Credit: Mick Howes

"We have called it ‘The Herring Shed,’ as that is a key thing for us in keeping with Lowestoft's heritage."

Lowestoft News

