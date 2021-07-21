Seafood restaurant and bar set to transform historic Lowestoft pub

Published: 6:30 AM July 21, 2021 Updated: 8:10 AM July 21, 2021

Mark Gee and his partner Joanne Croom have relocated to the historic High Street in Lowestoft for a new seafood restaurant and bar. - Credit: Mick Howes

A new seafood restaurant and bar is set to open its doors in an historic former High Street pub next month.

Al fresco dining with a continental style menu will soon hit the east coast as The Old Blue Anchor Stores in Lowestoft is transformed.

With the current building dating from around 1888, on the site of an older inn that stems from about 1820, it is set for new lease of life as a seafood restaurant and bar.

It is set to be a "new venture" in a new venue for Mark Gee and his partner Joanne Croom as they relocate to the historic High Street.

Previously, Mr Gee owned Mark G Seafood Restaurant at the historic Tramway Hotel and Pub in Pakefield.

Before this he ran the seafood restaurant at the Claremont Pier in Lowestoft, had been at the Red Herring in Oulton Broad for many years and prior to that had been head chef at the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club.

Mr Gee said: "It is exciting.

"This is the new venture, which we hope to open in August. It is nice here and we are planning a bit of continental style outdoor dining."

Continuing with a seafood restaurant and bar concept, Mr Gee said: "I can't wait to get back in the kitchen."

A new seafood restaurant and bar is set to open on the historic High Street in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

With "an exciting new menu" being created, Ms Croom added: "We're hoping to bring something new to the high street.

"It has been hard work the past few months, and it has taken lots of time to get the equipment in given the current climate."

With a completely new kitchen and a new extraction system, the courtyard area and an outdoor barn have been transformed.

Mr Gee said: "We will keep the Old Blue Anchor name to keep the heritage going, and will be known as Mark G at The Old Blue Anchor public house with dining.

"There is a huge amount of opportunity here at the north end of town - that was another attraction - this is a really nice part of town and the buildings are lovely."

Evoking the town's fishing heritage, there is an area just outside the bar where herring fish are depicted on the ground.

Mr Gee said: "You can see the herring there on the floor, well the outdoor tables will be situated between them.

"The barn will be called The Herring Shed, which has been transformed with heaters and an outdoor oven for dining, as that is a key thing for us in keeping with Lowestoft's heritage.

"There is also a courtyard area offering a lovely chance to dine outdoors."