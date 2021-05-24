News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
New sports bar unveiled in coastal town

Mark Boggis

Mark Boggis

Published: 5:30 AM May 24, 2021   
The opening of Sports Bar @ Claremont Pier in Lowestoft this weekend.

The opening of Sports Bar @ Claremont Pier in Lowestoft this weekend. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

A new sports bar has opened its doors on an iconic pier.

After a major transformation, the latest refurbishment has been unveiled with the opening of Sports Bar @ Claremont Pier in Lowestoft this weekend.

With work gathering pace over recent months, the owners have now unveiled the latest refurbishment at the pier, with a new rooftop terraced seating area and an ice cream parlour due to be opened at the end of the month.

A spokesman for the multi-generational family of seven, who own the historic pier, said: "Another refurb has been finished - Sports Bar @ Claremont Pier - with seven screens of live sport there will be plenty of sport to watch."

The new sports bar also features a pool table, darts board and an air hockey table, with the recently opened Piranha Joes Beach Bar below - a "fun, quirky summer bar to sit back relax and watch the world go by" - which was unveiled in the former Zoo Bar premises in recent weeks.

Lowestoft News

