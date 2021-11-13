New Tesco Express opens in town centre

A new Tesco Express has opened in Lowestoft town centre today. - Credit: Mick Howes

A new Tesco Express has opened in Lowestoft.

Work had been under way to transform the former BrightHouse store into a new Tesco Express, located at 105 London Road North in the town centre.

The new store has now become the third Tesco Express in the Lowestoft area, following the Tesco Esso Express store on Beccles Road in Oulton Broad and the Hollingsworth Tesco Express.

Local Facebook groups had plenty of posts about the opening, with much of the reaction positive.

One person said: "Great to have you back."

Another added: "Pleased we have a Tesco back in the town."

One said it would benefit older people living in the town.

The new store has opened two years after the closure of the former Tesco Metro store a few hundred metres up the road.