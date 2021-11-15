New Tesco store opens in Lowestoft with 15 jobs created

Store colleagues and members of the Royal British Legion were involved in the official opening of the new Tesco Express store in Lowestoft town centre. - Credit: Tesco

A new Tesco Express store has opened its doors in Lowestoft town centre.

Tesco welcomed customers to its new Express store in London Road North as it opened at 8am on Saturday, November 13.

With 15 new jobs being created, store colleagues and members of the Royal British Legion Lowestoft branch were involved in the official opening ceremony.

The new store has been unveiled in the former BrightHouse at 105 London Road North in the town centre and it has become the third Tesco Express in the Lowestoft area, alongside the Tesco Esso Express store on Beccles Road in Oulton Broad and the Hollingsworth Tesco Express.

Now open between Monday and Sunday from 6am to 11pm, as well as providing 15 new jobs the store team will be supporting foodbanks, local charities and good causes through the Tesco Community Grants scheme.

Paul Rogers, the store’s manager, said: “Although it has been a difficult time for many, we’re hugely excited to open our new Lowestoft Express store.

"It will provide a real boost for the area, creating 15 new jobs helping to employ and train local people.

"Four new colleagues have joined the team after completing the regeneration programme working with Jobcentre Plus England."

He added: “We will of course also promote Tesco’s Community Grants scheme, with the aim of donating thousands of pounds for local causes, helping the community to flourish.”

Local groups are invited to apply for community funding through the scheme which sees three local projects voted on by customers in store every three months, with first place awarded £1,500, second place £1,000 and third place £500.

Since 2016, 100 groups in Lowestoft have received £215,000 through Tesco Community Grants (previously known as the Bags of Help Grant).

Organisations can apply for Tesco Community grants at https://tescocommunitygrants.org.uk/

Despite the easing of restrictions in England, Mr Rogers stressed that safety at the store is still of extreme importance.

He said: “As always, the safety of our customers and colleagues is our number one priority and we’ve ensured the right safety measures are put in place to ensure everyone is kept safe.

“We are doing this while still offering the community our best service and broad range of products such as fresh food and food to go.”