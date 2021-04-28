News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
'Fantastic response' - Success for venue's new outdoor café

Mark Boggis

Published: 1:37 PM April 28, 2021   
The Yard outdoor café at The Marina Theatre in Lowestoft.

The Yard outdoor café at The Marina Theatre in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

A coastal theatre has hailed the "fantastic" success of a new venture after opening an outdoor café.

The Marina Theatre in Lowestoft has been offering guests a new eating experience in recent weeks after unveiling The Yard as an outdoor café.

The Marina Theatre in Lowestoft.

The Marina Theatre in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

After the Covid-19 pandemic had forced management at the Marina to shut its indoor café on December 23, the theatre opened a new café outdoors on Wednesday, April 14.

The Yard outdoor café at The Marina Theatre in Lowestoft is now open.

The Yard outdoor café at The Marina Theatre in Lowestoft is now open. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Ahead of indoor restrictions, and the next phase of lockdown easing May 17, the venue has provided an outside eating experience using their yard - which is normally out of bounds to the public as it is "filled with tour trucks."

After making use of the new "welcoming" café space, the Marina Theatre’s chief executive, Emma Butler Smith, said: “The response has been fantastic from everyone.

Welcome back to The Marina Theatre in Lowestoft.

Welcome back to The Marina Theatre in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

"We've had a lot of our audience coming back to support us and it's been really busy.

"The Yard is up and running after the staff and everyone involved worked really hard as a group to refurbish the area."

It is the latest good news for theatre management and staff as they work tirelessly to recover and reopen amid the continuing coronavirus crisis.

The Marina Theatre in Lowestoft.

The entrance to the Marina Theatre box office and café. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Hpwes

As they plan to welcome people back into the theatre for a programme of films and screenings from Thursday, May 20, Mrs Butler Smith said: "We are looking forward to getting back to live shows really gradually.

"The café space can cater for 32 people outdoors, and the message is to come in and see us - we are really pleased with it."

Posters welcoming people to The Marina Theatre in Lowestoft.

Posters welcoming people to The Marina Theatre in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

With The Yard situated in a "lovely sun trap" serving freshly cooked food, a new pizza oven will see the venue launch pizza nights over the coming months as they "aim to bring more people into the town."

Mrs Butler Smith said: "We are the town's theatre, programming shows for the town - so what the town wants we'll work to give it to them.

"We are rooted in the community and the community is rooting for us."

The Yard outdoor café at The Marina Theatre in Lowestoft.

Welcome to The Marina Theatre in Lowestoft sign. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

The café, along with the theatre's box office, is open from Wednesday to Saturday, between 10am and 3pm.

To find out more visit www.marinatheatre.co.uk

