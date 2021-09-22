Hunt to bring new theatrical talent together

Published: 3:05 PM September 22, 2021

A Suffolk based rural touring theatre company is on the hunt for eight up-and-coming artists for an innovative new project.

All female company, Spinning Wheel Theatre, is offering paid opportunities to theatre makers at the start of their careers.

The project, entitled CoLab:East, and based in Lowestoft, will see eight burgeoning creatives work together to create a new piece of theatre to be performed in November.

The Marina Theatre will play host to three weekends of mentoring from key industry specialists and networking opportunities, followed by a week of intensive rehearsals.

The production is funded by Arts Council England and will be delivered in partnership with the Marina Theatre.

Spinning Wheel’s creative producer, Becca Gibbs, who secured the arts council funding to support the project, said: “CoLab:East will be a crucial step towards bridging the gap in practical experiences left by COVID-19.

"We hope it will develop a new creative network of theatre makers in the East, so that the region retains local talent and also encourages artists to return to the East to make work.”

Artistic director, Amy Wyllie, said: “This is such an exciting opportunity, and we can’t wait to meet these new theatre makers.

"Each will receive £650 plus travel, with lunch and refreshments provided throughout.

"They will have less than five years professional experience, could be a director, actor, writer or designer and will have an appetite to learn new skills and try new roles.

"Most importantly, they’ll share our passion for making work in East Anglia.”

Due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, theatre graduates have been prevented from pursuing normal career progression opportunities such as performances and networking.

Mrs Gibbs said: “Many new graduates were obliged to return to their home towns across East Anglia, and this project is a chance to seize and nurture that talent, to the East’s benefit.

“We’re hoping to help firmly establish Lowestoft’s place as a fledgling hub for culture in the East of England."

To apply visit www.spinningwheeltheatre.com/whats-on with applications closing on Friday, October 1.