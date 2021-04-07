Changing face of town set to be brought to life in new film

Published: 1:54 PM April 7, 2021

London Road South in Lowestoft during the days of the trams, circa 1905. Picture: JACK ROSE COLLECTION - Credit: JACK ROSE COLLECTION

Evocative memories from yester-year will feature as part of a new project showcasing South Lowestoft’s past, present and future.

A new poem and short film is set to be produced celebrating the South Lowestoft Heritage Action Zone as the history of the area and the changes that have taken place over the years are brought to life.

The special video poem has been commissioned by East Suffolk Council under the London Road, Lowestoft High Street Heritage Action Zone.

It is set to be created by writer Dean Parkin and produced by Poetry People as it follows the popular 'Right Up Your Street' 10-minute video poem, created last autumn, which shone a spotlight on the north end of the town's High Street and Scores under the North Lowestoft Heritage Action Zone.

Mr Parkin will gather memories from residents and shopkeepers – former and current – via social media for the video poem that will generate fresh appreciation for the south of Lowestoft.

Author Dean Parkin in 2019. Picture: Courtesy of Dean Parkin - Credit: Courtesy of Dean Parkin

He said: “The south end of town holds a lot of memories for me.

You may also want to watch:

"It's where my mother would take me shopping when I was a child in the 1970s.

Hutson's the butchers in London Road South, Lowestoft in the late 1970s. Picture: JACK ROSE COLLECTION - Credit: JACK ROSE COLLECTION

"We'd get off the bus near Hutson's the butchers, I'd get my haircut at Bruce's the barbers, and I might get some new football boots at Reg Regis sports shop.

"If I was lucky we'd get a portion of chips for lunch at Gibbs!"

London Road South with St John's Church shortly before its demolition in 1977. Picture: JACK ROSE COLLECTION - Credit: JACK ROSE COLLECTION

"I'm looking forward to sharing online some surprising and rare views of South Lowestoft and seeing what memories they stir!"

Paul Wood, head of economic development and regeneration at East Suffolk Council, said the launch of the London Road, Lowestoft High Street Heritage Action Zone is "even more great news" for the town.

Tony Calladine, regional director for Historic England in the East of England, added: "As we saw with the success of ‘Right Up Your Street’ these evocative memories of life on the high street really chime with a developing sense of Lowestoft as a great place to be.”

Station Square in Lowestoft in the early 1980s. Picture: JACK ROSE COLLECTION - Credit: JACK ROSE COLLECTION

The new video poem will help launch the London Road, Lowestoft High Street Heritage Action Zone and celebrate the re-opening of businesses this April.

The title of the new video poem will emerge as the stories and pictures are gathered.

If you have any photographs or memories to share, contact Poetry People on Facebook or email economicregen@eastsuffolk.gov.uk



