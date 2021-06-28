News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Boost for Lowestoft creatives as new hub launched

Mark Boggis

Published: 8:42 PM June 28, 2021   
The Lowestoft Virtual Creative Hub has been unveiled for creative people and enterprises working in and around the town.

The Lowestoft Virtual Creative Hub has been unveiled for creative people and enterprises working in and around the town.

A new virtual hub has been launched to help boost the arts and cultural sector in Lowestoft.

The Lowestoft Virtual Creative Hub has been unveiled for creative people and enterprises working in and around the town.

Launched to enable the creative sector in Lowestoft to grow, the new hub has been developed following a consultation last year.

Funded through Arts Council England, it will bring creatives together through social media channels and a website, which will be launched later this summer.

Open to creatives who are based in Lowestoft or deliver work in the town, the hub will also have a programme of training, tool kits, networking sessions and 1-2-1 support with a free Cultural Directory also in development.

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk Council deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development.

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development, said: "Lowestoft is blessed with creative talent and we want all creatives to have access to opportunities where they can develop and grow.”

Hazel Edwards, South East Director at Arts Council England, said: "We're delighted to see this new digital creative hub launch in Lowestoft."

To register your interest in the hub, click here.

