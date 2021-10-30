Opening date announced for new shop in Lowestoft town centre
- Credit: Mick Howes
A new YMCA charity shop will become the first of its kind in a coastal town as it opens its doors next week.
The new shop will open in a prominent town centre store in Lowestoft next Friday, November 5.
It replaces discount retailer Poundstretcher, which closed its Lowestoft branch on London Road North in June and has been empty ever since, having previously been a former Woolworths and QD Stores outlet.
With work gathering pace at the site of the new store, and signage now installed, manager Christine Botwright said: "We are opening next Friday, November 5.
"Our opening time (for this first day) is going to be at 11am and we have got Waveney MP Peter Aldous and some of the Lowestoft Town FC players coming to open the new store.
"We are also hoping to have some street entertainment for the day."
The new shop is accepting donations of clothing, accessories, books, CDs, DVDs, records, bric-a-brac, homewares, electricals and furniture, while volunteers are also sought.
Call 07397 386 396 to find out more about volunteering at the new shop.
