Newly married couple celebrate wedding with matchday duties

Christine and Colin Easton on their wedding day at Lowestoft Town FC. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft Town FC

At the venue where they first met, a real match of the day was celebrated at the weekend.

Players, management, officials and fans of Lowestoft Town FC have wished "every happiness" to club director Colin Easton and paybox manager Christine Hayes after the couple were married on Saturday morning.

Having first met at the Fosters Solicitors Community Stadium - Crown Meadow as it was then - five years ago, Mr and Mrs Easton cut short their wedding day to carry out their voluntary duties at Lowestoft's Pitching In Isthmian League North Division clash with Maldon & Tiptree on Saturday afternoon.

And after Lowestoft's 2-1 victory, the celebrations continued as an evening function to honour the newly married couple was held at the clubhouse on Saturday night with more than 50 people in attendance.

Lowestoft Town FC chairman Gary Keyzor described the day's events as "non-league at its very best."

Mr Keyzor had even acted as chauffeur for the couple in the morning as they were married in a special ceremony at Lowestoft Register Office on Riverside Road.

Hailing the dedication of the couple, Mr Keyzor said: "It just shows how much Colin and Christine are dedicated to our wonderful club, this is what you call non-league at its very best.

"On behalf of everyone connected with The Trawlerboys I would like to wish Colin and Christine every happiness for the future."

The two regular club volunteers had been joined by family and friends as about 30 people - including Mr Keyzor, Mark Kemp, Terry Beamish, Trevor Shephard, Helen Nixon, Amy Nixon and Trevor Boyce - attended the wedding ceremony.

After a "lovely" fish and chip lunch at the Coast Bar and Restaurant in Corton, Mr and Mrs Easton then joined up with those others mentioned above to be back at Lowestoft Town FC where they took up their matchday duties by 1.30pm.

Christine and Colin Easton on their wedding day at Lowestoft Town FC. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft Town FC

Mr Easton, 74 - who has been associated with the club for over 20 years - said: "We met through the football here about five years ago.

"Christine was based in the club shop, and I used to find reasons to go in there - we just got together.

"Our friendship blossomed when I was in New York and Christine was in Newmarket."

Mrs Easton - who celebrated her 67th birthday on Sunday, August 28 - said: "It is like a little family here anyway, and today has been a really nice day.

"It has been great to see lots of people and everyone coming in and congratulating us - that was really nice."

The couple, who live in Corton, enjoyed a cruise in June and they are looking forward to going on holiday to Paris in September.