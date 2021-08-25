Nick Knowles spotted dining at Lowestoft pub

Published: 11:21 AM August 25, 2021

Nick Knowles enjoyed a meal at The Bell in Carlton Colville after filming in the area. - Credit: The Bell

Nick Knowles swapped the construction site for the coast as he stopped off for a bite to eat at a pub near Lowestoft.

Staff at The Bell in Carlton Colville say the DIY SOS presenter was filming in the area when he paid them a visit on Tuesday evening, after previously stopping off at The Commodore in Lowestoft on Monday.

Head chef Ryan Bolt said: "He's been working in the area presumably for a TV show and he just popped in for something to eat.

"It was his last evening in the area so it was great that he came and dined with us."

It comes after a Shreddies advert in May almost saw Mr Knowles banished from the building site, however the BBC has confirmed he will return to DIY SOS in 2022.

But it is not the first time a TV show has been filmed in the area, with shows including Antiques Roadshow, The Only Way is Essex and Springwatch all shooting in Norfolk and Waveney.