News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Nick Knowles spotted dining at Lowestoft pub

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:21 AM August 25, 2021   
Nick Knowles enjoyed a meal at The Bell in Carlton Coleville after filming in the area.

Nick Knowles enjoyed a meal at The Bell in Carlton Colville after filming in the area. - Credit: The Bell

Nick Knowles swapped the construction site for the coast as he stopped off for a bite to eat at a pub near Lowestoft.

Staff at The Bell in Carlton Colville say the DIY SOS presenter was filming in the area when he paid them a visit on Tuesday evening, after previously stopping off at The Commodore in Lowestoft on Monday.

Head chef Ryan Bolt said: "He's been working in the area presumably for a TV show and he just popped in for something to eat.

"It was his last evening in the area so it was great that he came and dined with us."

It comes after a Shreddies advert in May almost saw Mr Knowles banished from the building site, however the BBC has confirmed he will return to DIY SOS in 2022.

But it is not the first time a TV show has been filmed in the area, with shows including Antiques Roadshow, The Only Way is Essex and Springwatch all shooting in Norfolk and Waveney.

You may also want to watch:

Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

London Road South in Kirkley, South Lowestoft.

Suffolk Constabulary | Live

Man's death 'unexplained' after body found in south Lowestoft property

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Fun at the beach and splash pool area at The Boulevard Leisure Centre in Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad, Lowestoft.

New splash pool attraction unveiled at Lowestoft park

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
A masked robber armed with a hand gun demanded cash from a shop worker at Young’s Convenience Store in Lowestoft. 

Video

Robber armed with handgun demands cash from shop worker

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The Air Ambulance was called to a Suffolk town this afternoon after a man suffered from a fall. PHOT

East of England Ambulance Service

Air ambulance called to suspected cardiac arrest

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon