Area in Norfolk and Suffolk with the lowest Covid rate revealed
- Credit: Archant
Coronavirus infection rates are continuing to decrease in many areas of Norfolk and Suffolk, despite the spread of the Indian variant, B.1.617.2, in other parts of the country.
In East Suffolk, coronavirus infection rates are the lowest in both Norfolk and Suffolk and one of the lowest in the UK, at just 3.6 cases per 100,000 people, according to the latest data from Public Health England.
The rate was previously this low in east Suffolk during the week up to September 18, over eight months ago now.
This is currently the 30th lowest rate in the country out of 379 authorities, compared to the highest rate in the country of 451.4 cases per 100,000 people in Bolton.
In all local areas in East Suffolk, the virus is now considered repressed by Public Health England, meaning there are fewer than three cases in every single area.
You may also want to watch:
The rate works out at nine cases in actual numbers over the seven days up to May 20.
All rates in areas have decreased since May 13, except in Norwich where they have risen by 28 per cent to 16.4 per cases per 100,000 people.
Most Read
- 1 Emergency alerts set to be tested in East Suffolk
- 2 Spate of vehicles seized by police in Lowestoft
- 3 A12 closed and homes may be evacuated after gas leak
- 4 Warning to Lowestoft homeowners after walk-in burglary
- 5 CCTV reveals man wanted over double burglary
- 6 Anger at 'huge fly-tip' dumped near to woods
- 7 New sports bar unveiled in Lowestoft
- 8 A12 reopens after gas leak
- 9 Man in helmet damages motorbike during failed theft
- 10 Rail shake-up casts doubt on Lowestoft to London direct line
Here are the latest Covid rates per 100,000 for areas in Norfolk and Suffolk for the week ending May 20 and the percentage change from the week ending May 13:
Breckland: 12.1, -15%
Broadland: 6.9, -40%
East Suffolk: 3.6, -50%
Great Yarmouth: 4, -80%
King's Lynn and West Norfolk: 10.6, -53%
Mid Suffolk: 18.3, 0%
North Norfolk: 3.8, -33%
Norwich: 16.4, +28%
South Norfolk: 7.1, -33%
NORFOLK: 9.1, -35%
ENGLAND: 22.5, +6%