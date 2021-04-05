News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Boat safety videos released ahead of tourism surge

Jasper King

Published: 3:57 PM April 5, 2021   
man boating

Bosses expect a domestic tour boom post-lockdown - Credit: Broads Authority

A series of boating videos has been released by the Broads Authority as part of a safety campaign ahead of an expected domestic tourism boom.

The new ‘how to’ boating videos are intended for new hirers and new private boat owners to watch before their visit, to help them get the most out of their time on the Broads.

Hirers will be emailed a link to the videos before their holiday, to complement the safety handover they receive when they hire a boat.

It is hoped that the videos will help to acquaint visitors with their boats and improve handling skills.

broads

The Broads remains a popular domestic holiday destination for people outside of Norfolk. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2020



When the first lockdown ended last summer, the Broads experienced a very busy tourist season, as many visitors stayed locally instead of heading abroad.

The Broads welcomed an influx of new visitors to the area, including those who had never been paddling or had set foot on a boat before.

Broads Authority chief executive John Packman welcomed the videos and said: “In anticipation of another exceptionally busy summer, the Authority and its partners are focusing all efforts towards keeping visitors safe on the Broads.

“I hope these engaging videos will really help people get to grips with the basics of boating and paddle sports.

"We are encouraging all our partners, hire boat companies and visitors to share them widely to help raise awareness of how to stay safe on the water.”

sailing boat

Sailing on the River Waveney close to Oulton Broad. - Credit: James Bass Eastern Daily Press © 2015

The videos cover topics such as: preparing for your holiday before you leave, how to stay safe, what to do if someone falls overboard, navigating bridges, ropes and knots, how to moor up, crossing Breydon Water and a guide to paddle sports which can all be viewed here.

All nine animated videos are narrated by television personality, outdoor enthusiast and keen wildlife photographer Shauna Lowry, who said of the videos: “I love the Broads and the area is a fond favourite for my family on our own little boat, so it was great to be involved.

“Even though we are regular visitors, reading these scripts reminded me of some useful do’s and don’ts for when we’re on the water and I can’t wait to get back to this beautiful national park later this year.”

