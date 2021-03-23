Mystery as town postboxes get crochet hats

Published: 2:35 PM March 23, 2021

We have seen yarn bombing and graffiti - now towns are being hit by random acts of crochet kindness.

Post boxes in a number of towns in east Norfolk and Waveney have been given colourful crochet 'hats', topped off with cuddly creatures including a Teddy bear, a bunny and a chick.

Many of the designs have been found by people in Lowestoft.

One of the crochet designs which have appeared in Southwold. - Credit: Christopher Mortimer

Others have mysteriously popped up in other areas across Waveney, east Suffolk and Norfolk, including in Great Yarmouth, Kessingland and Southwold.

The crochet designs have messages of kindness included. - Credit: Christopher Mortimer

Many feature Easter displays and others give messages of hope.

Angela Jones-Heath found one of the designs on Westwood Avenue in Lowestoft and said: "I was surprised and delighted to see another one. It made me smile that I had found a different one from the others I had seen on Facebook.

Another design located on Rotterdam Road, Lowestoft. - Credit: Nikki van Dyk

"It so fantastic to see them popping up all around the town. Such a fantastic idea from the person doing them all with different designs, to bring smiles to us all at this difficult time."

Known locations of the designs so far are on Norwich Road, Westwood Avenue, Rotterdam Road and Stradbroke Road in Lowestoft with others popping up in Gorleston, Hopton, Kessingland and Southwold.

An Easter style crochet design located on Rotterdam Road in Lowestoft - Credit: Nikki van Dyk

The crochets have appeared across various towns in East Suffolk and Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Christopher Mortimer