Mystery as town postboxes get crochet hats
- Credit: Nikki van Dyk
We have seen yarn bombing and graffiti - now towns are being hit by random acts of crochet kindness.
Post boxes in a number of towns in east Norfolk and Waveney have been given colourful crochet 'hats', topped off with cuddly creatures including a Teddy bear, a bunny and a chick.
Many of the designs have been found by people in Lowestoft.
Others have mysteriously popped up in other areas across Waveney, east Suffolk and Norfolk, including in Great Yarmouth, Kessingland and Southwold.
Many feature Easter displays and others give messages of hope.
You may also want to watch:
Angela Jones-Heath found one of the designs on Westwood Avenue in Lowestoft and said: "I was surprised and delighted to see another one. It made me smile that I had found a different one from the others I had seen on Facebook.
"It so fantastic to see them popping up all around the town. Such a fantastic idea from the person doing them all with different designs, to bring smiles to us all at this difficult time."
Most Read
- 1 31-year-old missing woman found by police
- 2 Road to be closed as crucial flood defence works continue
- 3 Acid attack victim Adele Bellis to feature in new crime series
- 4 Delays warning as 48-tonne boat is transported through region
- 5 Three men wanted after meat and alcohol stolen from shops
- 6 Schoolgirl 'left shaken' after man approached her in Lowestoft park
- 7 'Bold modern' beach huts earmarked for popular seafront prom
- 8 'A reality': £126.75m Gull Wing bridge marks the start of work
- 9 Stolen dogs could belong to owners in Norfolk and Waveney
- 10 Man caught with more than 18,000 indecent images avoids jail
Known locations of the designs so far are on Norwich Road, Westwood Avenue, Rotterdam Road and Stradbroke Road in Lowestoft with others popping up in Gorleston, Hopton, Kessingland and Southwold.