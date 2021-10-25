News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Norfolk boatyard sells at auction for almost double expected guide price

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 3:15 PM October 25, 2021   
The former Alphacraft Boatyard on Reeds Lane in St Olaves sold for £360,000

The former Alphacraft Boatyard on Reeds Lane in St Olaves sold for £360,000 - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A former boatyard, described as having "tremendous regeneration potential," has been sold for almost double the price it was expected to fetch at auction.

The former Alphacraft Boatyard in St Olaves, Norfolk, went under the hammer as an auction was held online on Wednesday, October 20.

Marketed by Auction House East Anglia, the former boatyard on Reeds Lane in St Olaves had a guide price of £200,000 to £250,000 plus fees.

The marine property, which extends to 4.25 acres, was sold on a freehold tenure.

The former Alphacraft Boatyard on Reeds Lane in St. Olaves sold at auction

The former Alphacraft Boatyard on Reeds Lane in St. Olaves was sold at auction. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Situated in the Norfolk village - between Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft and Beccles - the property description from the auctioneers said the former boatyard has "substantial River Waveney frontage."

It added: "Reeds Lane is home to a number of marine related business and at the far end is this former boatyard offering tremendous rejuvenation potential."

The former Alphacraft Boatyard on Reeds Lane in St. Olaves sold at auction

The former Alphacraft Boatyard on Reeds Lane in St. Olaves was sold at auction. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

With the site also containing "an array of boating paraphernalia, equipment and machinery" it was sold as seen, with two derelict workshops and an office building.

You may also want to watch:

The former boatyard was sold on a freehold tenure for £360,000 - well above its expected guide price.

Most Read

  1. 1 New operator to be unveiled for Lowestoft pavilion regeneration
  2. 2 Norfolk boatyard sells at auction for almost double expected guide price
  3. 3 Diversions in place as fibre cable works continue in Lowestoft
  1. 4 Vulnerable man abused by group of youths in Lowestoft
  2. 5 Severe delays on A146 after two-vehicle crash
  3. 6 Families urged to lock their sheds after string of burglaries
  4. 7 Appeal to identify man, around 75, who died in medical episode
  5. 8 Care home tenant takes on walking challenge after cancer battle
  6. 9 'Landmark' former Tuttles store could be set for new lease of life
  7. 10 Man in his 50s dies after head-on collision on A143
Beccles News
Lowestoft News
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Andrew Rogers Adam Vass Mossy's Lowestoft

Exclusive

First look at Lowestoft's newest late night venue - part of £150k...

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
new Tesco Express store Lowestoft

New Tesco store to open in coastal town centre

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Fran Topple, front, and other owners of static caravans at the North Denes Caravan Park at Lowestoft

Caravan owners furious after park suddenly blocks sales of properties

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Gary (left) and Clive Marshall, of Marshalls Produce Lowestoft, at their new town centre shop.

Popular family business opens new shop in Lowestoft town centre

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon