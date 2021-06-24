Fascinating insight into Norfolk and Suffolk railway scene released

Published: 11:48 AM June 24, 2021

A fascinating record of railway engines, trains and coaching stock recorded across Norfolk and Suffolk is set to raise funds towards a local community rail project.

Original footage, which was taken between 1988 and 1991, has been unearthed and now placed on a limited-edition DVD.

Railway enthusiast Paul Godfrey has presented the volunteer-run Lowestoft station shop and tourist information office with several copies of his DVD - Suffolk and Norfolk Railway Miscellany.

The railway-themed video compilation features numerous diesel and electric locomotives and unusual workings to the area including Orient Express coaching stock and an Inter-City 125 rail tour.

The recordings were made between 1988 and 1991, when Mr Godfrey’s employer had invested in a Panasonic NVM3 camcorder.

He said: "In the mid to late 1980s these devices were both revolutionary and expensive to buy and staff were encouraged to take the new camcorder home to try out and I decided to take advantage of the offer.

“Since childhood I had held an interest in railways but had never taken any photographs or cine films of railway subjects."

In March 1988 Mr Godfrey went to Ipswich Station complete with the camcorder and recorded the movements of locomotives and trains from one of the platforms, before heading to Norwich Thorpe Station a few days later.

This would lead to filming of the Class 20 hauled weed killer train at Sizewell as well as filming railways on and off for the next four years at Diss, Thetford, Bury St Edmunds, Saxmundham, Leiston, Lowestoft, Somerleyton and Great Yarmouth.

The compilation shows Class 08, 20, 31 and 37 diesel locomotives, along with Class 86 electric locomotives and the odd Diesel Multiple Unit in action - along with some very rare footage of Orient Express and Inter City 125 trains at Lowestoft.

Lowestoft Central Project director Jacqui Dale said: “We were thrilled when Paul approached us to see if we would be interested in stocking the DVD and are hugely grateful that he has donated a number of copies as this will help us raise much needed funds for our volunteer efforts at the station."

The DVD is available from the Lowestoft Central Project’s station shop and tourist information office.

Priced at £10, all proceeds will go to the Lowestoft Central Project which is dedicated to the restoration and rejuvenation of Lowestoft Railway Station.



