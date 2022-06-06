Cherry tree planted in woodland during Jubilee celebrations

The Jubilee tree being planted for the Queen's Green Canopy at Herringfleet, on the Somerleyton Estate. - Credit: Mick Howes

The latest tree planting to mark The Queen's 70 years on the throne was carried out on Jubilee Saturday in a woodland setting in north Suffolk.

Last October, a campaign was launched to plant Jubilee trees for the Queen's Green Canopy.

And scout leaders from across the Lowestoft District turned out on Saturday to see their District Commissioner Mel Buck plant a Wild Cherry tree at their woodland campsite at Herringfleet, on the Somerleyton Estate.

Mr Buck said: “The tree will be here on this fantastic site - that we use thanks to Lord Somerleyton - for years to come as a reminder of the queen’s long service to the nation.

"The tree, a wild cherry, has been chosen as it is one of the prettiest native trees which will produce beautiful blossom and a bounty of bright red fruits.

"It will be something that Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers can all enjoy.

"The camp site is now almost fully booked for this year with scouts coming from all around the country – and all those young people staying here will get a wonderful opportunity to enjoy the wide range of facilities while learning skills for life."