City fan runs half marathon - in the shape of Peter Crouch

Published: 5:30 AM February 10, 2021

Norwich City fan Matt Peck completed a Peter Crouch shaped half-marathon around London in honour of the former Canaries loanee. - Credit: Matt Peck/Archant

Paying homage to a Premier League record-breaking striker is a tall order at the best of times.

Yet it was a challenge Norwich City fan Matt Peck rose to as he ran a Peter Crouch shaped half-marathon.

The 35-year-old, from Lowestoft, went viral last week after the former Canaries loanee shared the route on Twitter.

Norwich City fan Matt Peck completed a Peter Crouch shaped half-marathon around London in honour of the former Canaries loanee. - Credit: Matt Peck

Mr Peck, who moved to the capital from Lowestoft seven years ago and now lives in Ealing, said: "There is a running club called Secret London Runs, and we've been doing random challenges during lockdown.

Matt Peck's ode to Peter Crouch route around Ealing, London. - Credit: Matt Peck

"This one was to do an ode to someone in your local area. I was struggling for ideas at first but I knew Peter Crouch grew up in Ealing so I went on Wikipedia and found some information on him and the schools he went to.

"I started planning it out and thought I could try and draw him, in the loosest sense of the word.

"My boss messaged me to say it was good to see I was putting my hours working from home to good use."

The route included a number of key spots, including Liverpool Road in honour of his 85 appearances for the Merseyside club, Abbey Road for his wife Abbey Clancy, and the Samrat restaurant, a favourite of the former England international which rose to national prominence through That Peter Crouch Podcast.

Mr Peck's run went viral last week after the former Liverpool, Tottenham and Stoke striker took to Twitter to say he was a "big fan" of the route, unbeknown to the runner himself.

Big fan of Matt’s running route 😂 pic.twitter.com/lFJEYVtGEC — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) February 4, 2021

He said: "I haven't used Twitter in three years, so I had to download it again to see what was happening.

"I wondered how he'd seen it, but someone I know very loosely from the gym went to school with his sister, so sent it to her and she passed it on to him.

"He tweeted it and it's had more than 28,000 likes.

Peter Crouch spent time on loan with Norwich City in 2003. - Credit: James Bass

"I messaged him to say it was me and that I wasn't a stalker."

With a number of photo stops along the route, Mr Peck, a former Benjamin Britten pupil and ex-Bungay Reserves player, completed the run in two-and-a-half hours.

Mr Peck said: "He only played 15 games for us on loan, but I saw him in his last appearance for Norwich away to Millwall in 2003.

"It was a boring 0-0 game, but I do remember him."