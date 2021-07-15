News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Canaries and Town fan put rivalry aside for charity headshave

Mark Boggis

Published: 1:57 PM July 15, 2021   
Julian Willimott prior to the special head and face shave at the Carlton Barber Shop in Lowestoft with proprietor Bob Brooks.

A Norwich City fan from Lowestoft showed real trust after having his long locks chopped off for charity - by an Ipswich Town fan wielding a cut throat razor.

Julian Willimott underwent a special head and face shave for charity earlier this month.

Julian Willimott during the special head and face shave for charity with proprietor Bob Brooks.

Having not had a haircut or shave since the beginning of April 2020, Mr Willimott was motivated to raise funds for a very worthy cause.

With the sponsored head and face shave for charity carried out on July 4 at the Carlton Barber Shop on Long Road, Carlton Colville in Lowestoft by proprietor Bob Brooks, Mr Willimott said: “All proceeds of the head shave are going to the Sandra Chapman Centre at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

Julian Willimott during the special head and face shave for charity at the Carlton Barber Shop in Lowestoft.

"After the shave, it felt free and cool after being under all this hair for 15 months through the lockdowns.

"I can't believe as a Norwich supporter I let an Ipswich Town supporter loose on me with a cut throat razor in his hand - although I would like to say a big thanks to Bob and his wife Cheryl for all their help."

Julian Willimott after the special head and face shave for charity with proprietor Bob Brooks.

You can still donate via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/julians-sponsored-shave

