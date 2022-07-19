News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Obituaries

Man who died in industrial incident at plastics factory named

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 9:58 AM July 19, 2022
The man in an incident at Berry M&H near Beccles

Nathan Hook died following an industrial incident at the Berry M&H factory in Ellough - Credit: Google Maps

A man who died in an industrial incident at a plastics factory has been named.

Nathan Paul Hook died following an incident at the Berry M&H factory in Benacre Road, Ellough, on October 7 last year.

Emergency services were called following reports of an employee in need of urgent medical attention, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after emergency services arrived.

Suffolk Police and the Health and Safety Executive launched a joint investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mr Hook's death following the incident.

A pre-inquest review was held into the death of the 34-year-old, from Lowestoft, on Monday, July 18, at Suffolk Coroner's Court.

A further review is to be held in September before a full inquest resumes in November.

The inquest is provisionally scheduled to last three days and will be heard in front of a jury.

