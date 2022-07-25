Family's plea for information about man's 'historic asbestos exposure'

The family of a Suffolk man who died as a result of an occupational disease have appealed for his former colleagues to come forward.

Father-of-two Gordon Meikle died on February 7, 2020, aged 74 from asbestos related cancer.

His widow Patricia and son Glen have now urged his former colleagues to come forward and shed light on the presence of asbestos in the factory where Mr Meikle worked.

With the cause of death given as mesothelioma – a cancer in the lining of the lung caused by exposure to asbestos dust and fibres - the family is now seeking information as they look to build a claim against his previous employer, Boulton and Paul Limited (Jeld Wen).

Mr Meikle worked for the timber processing factory in Lowestoft from 1984 until 2006.

Previously Boulton and Paul Limited produced doors, fitted kitchens, window frames, staircases and more before it was purchased by Jeld Wen in 1999.

The factory was closed down in the late 2000s.

Mr Meikle died just a few months after he first developed symptoms, which included a chesty cough and breathlessness.

He was just 10 days short of his 75th birthday when he died, leaving his family seeking answers.

Mr and Mrs Meikle had been married 53 years, and Gordon was Patricia's main carer as she is registered disabled until he became too ill to look after her.

With leading consumer legal services company Slater and Gordon keen to hear from people who also worked at Boulton and Paul Limited (Jeld Wen) between 1984 until 2006 in assisting them with their investigations, Gordon’s former colleagues or anyone with information about the working conditions at Boulton and Paul Limited is urged to come forward.

The firm claims Mr Meikle recalled asbestos being present in the warehouse.

Glen Meikle, 54, said: “My dad is incredibly missed by all our family.

"We know this won’t bring him back but highlighting the dangers of historic asbestos exposure and ensuring my mum is looked after is the first step in honouring his memory.

"Thank you to everyone that comes forward regarding the working conditions experienced at Boulton and Paul Limited and thank you for helping us find the answers we need.”

Anyone with information regarding Mr Meikle’s asbestos exposure can contact the firm via Ellie Andrews, Paralegal at Slater and Gordon on 0330 995 5925 or Ellie.Andrews@slatergordon.uk