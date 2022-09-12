Flood of floral tributes to the Queen with memorial services to be held

Further flowers have been laid alongside tags featuring poignant messages in tribute to Her Majesty The Queen on Royal Plain, Lowestoft. - Credit: Duncan Boggis

After hundreds of people turned out across East Suffolk to hear the proclamation of the accession of King Charles III, Union Flags are being flown at half mast across the area once more.

With the period of national mourning continuing, further floral tributes have been laid at Royal Plain in Lowestoft.

The Union flags at Royal Plain, Lowestoft town hall and others across town will be flown at half mast "through the period of national mourning which ends on Tuesday, September 20," according to a town council spokesman.

Further flowers have been laid alongside tags featuring poignant messages in tribute to Her Majesty The Queen on Royal Plain, Lowestoft. - Credit: Duncan Boggis

"The Books of Condolence at Lowestoft Library and Marina Theatre will remain open until 5pm on Tuesday, September 20 for anyone wishing to sign them," the spokesman added.

A Book of Condolence is also available at Riverside Offices, Lowestoft, and Marina Customer Services Centre, Lowestoft to allow people to pay their respects.

Saint Margaret's Church - the parish church of Lowestoft - is open as a quiet space for reflection and prayer on Thursday, September 15 between 1.30pm and 3pm; on Friday from 12.30pm to 4pm and from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, September 17.

There will also be special services at St Margaret's on Sunday - at 10am, a Sung Eucharist Service and at 6pm a Holy Communion Service.

At All Saints & St Margaret's Church in Pakefield, a memorial service for HM Queen Elizabeth II will be held at 6.30pm on Sunday.

Organisers of the popular Grand Henham Steam Rally have confirmed that the 46th annual rally "will still be going ahead" on Saturday and Sunday, September 17/18 at Henham Park.

Yesterday (Sunday), an "important and historic event" was marked.

Southwold was one of 23 market towns across Suffolk that saw the proclamation read, with town mayor Will Windell reading out the proclamation of accession outside the Town Hall.

In a statement on the town council website, town mayor Cllr Windell said: "Southwold mourns the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, and remembers with affection and gratitude her 70 year-long reign, that was marked, particularly, by her dedication to duty and service.

"Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this time."

With Bartholomew Green in Southwold "available for the laying of floral tributes", books of condolence are also available to sign at the Town Hall, St Edmund’s Church and at the old Hospital Library in Southwold.

An online book of condolence has also been opened by Suffolk County Council and can be signed here.