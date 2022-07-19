Grieving mum's bid to honour unborn baby with charity run

Nancy Monk, who will raise funds for East Anglia's Children's Hospices. - Credit: EACH

A grieving mother will look to honour her unborn child in support of a local children's hospice.

Nancy Monk is plotting a 13.7 mile trek to give a positive end to a "shocking" few months following the death of her baby when she was 17 weeks pregnant.

The baby was due to be born via c-section on September 15.

Ms Monk said: "I used to do a lot of running and regularly signed up or half-maratons. Then, when I had my son Ted six years ago, it came to a bit of a halt.

"Everything went out the window and I lost my way in terms of fitness.

"It's something I've always wanted to return to and I've been sparked back into life by everything that's happened this year.

"I needed something to focus on, rather than running the risk of disappearing down a big black hole.

"I joined the gym and started doing all kinds of fitness and exercise classes. Now, I'm preparing for this run and it's lovely raising money for, and having the support of, EACH.

"I'm so grateful and not feeling quite so alone now.

"There's been a lot of emotion and upset this year. The feeling of denial lasted a long time, followed by anger.

"I'm still not at the acceptance stage and I'm certainly not doing this for closure because I don't want to forget my baby.

"However, I want to focus on something and provide a positive ending to what's been a shocking few months."

Ms Monk will take on her running challenge on the day her baby, who she called Reggie, was due to be born, planning just over a half-marathon from Corton to Gorleston and back, onto Lowestoft Cemetery, then back to Corton.

Her route, when plotted online, should make a rough bow shape, while money raised will go towards East Anglia's Children's Hospices.

She said: "I was talking to a friend about my heartbreak and she told me her and her husband lost a baby during birth and EACH had been wonderful."

As part of her run, Ms Monk, who lived in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft before returning to her native Northamptonshire, will place a keepsake on her friend's baby's grave honouring both children.

To sponsor Ms Monk, go to: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nancy-monk