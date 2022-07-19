News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Kessingland man died in fall from Orwell Bridge

Reece Hanson

Published: 10:02 AM July 19, 2022
Updated: 10:30 AM July 19, 2022
The inquest took place at Suffolk Coroner's Court - Credit: Archant

A Kessingland man died after suffering multiple injuries in a fall from the Orwell Bridge.

Adam Paul Tungate died after the incident an hour away from his home on October 10, 2021.

Police, fire crews, the ambulance service and the coastguard were called to the Orwell Bridge shortly after 1pm.

An inquest into the death of the 43-year-old took place at Suffolk Coroner's Court on Monday, July 18, where assistant coroner Dan Sharpstone said Mr Tungate's death was a suicide.

He said Mr Tungate had experienced problems sleeping for 20 years and had been diagnosed with anxiety and depression in 2008, as well as suffering chronic back pain.

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123.

Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week.

You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.

Kessingland News
Orwell Bridge A14 News

