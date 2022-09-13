How Lowestoft expats marked the Queen's death around the world

Tributes to the Queen were paid around the world - Credit: PA

News of the Queen's death on Thursday sent shockwaves around the globe.

Lowestoft expats living around the world have now shared how their countries paid tribute to the Queen's death.

Originally from Oulton, Brendan Moran moved to Singapore a decade ago.

Mr Moran said: "I have been so privileged to have lived abroad in some amazing countries, even more so in countries that are part of the Commonwealth.

"Our Queen was progressive, she was inspirational, but most importantly she made a difference. She left a mark.

"We must always remember that behind the crown she was a person.

"Her achievements are indescribable."

He said the mood in Singapore was a respectful one following the news.

"It's such a fast moving place, but I went out for a few drinks that night and there was an element of curiosity.," he said.

"Nobody has experienced a changing of a monarch before, so there was a lot of wondering 'what's next?'"

Jamie King, from Lowestoft, has lived on Koh Samui, a small island in the gulf of Thailand, since leaving the UK in 2010.

He said he watched the 96 gun salute on TV with a group of expats in a restaurant on the island.

Mr King said: "A lot of the UK citizens living here are retired, so, like I, they have grown up and spent their life with the Queen as the only monarch they have known.

"We are, however, mostly quite cut-off from a lot of UK events, and there hasn’t really been much debate about the Queen’s passing.

"I would expect Bangkok, where the embassy is, will be very different from our island, especially on the day of the funeral next Monday."

Mr King added there was a "very close understanding" in the country with the loss of a long serving monarch.

He said: "King Rama IX, their beloved King - and he really was adored - died in 2017 after serving about 100 days fewer than Elizabeth II.

"In Thailand there was a year of mourning carried out pretty much everywhere when their King passed away. "