'Helpful and happy' person died after inhaling gas

An inquest into the death of Emma Henwood, known as Jay, took place at Suffolk Coroner's Court. - Credit: Archant

A person "addicted to inhaling gas" died despite paramedics fighting to save them for over an hour.

Emma Lauryn Henwood, known as Jay, died at their London Road South home in Lowestoft on October 18, 2021.

Emergency services attended the flat at 8.14pm, but were unable to save the 20-year-old, who had been found unresponsive.

A family statement read at an inquest at Suffolk Coroner's Court on Wednesday, August 10, described Jay as "helpful and happy," but said they had a history of butane gas use, which started aged 17.

The inquest heard they used 10-12 cannisters each day, although had reduced this to up to eight at the time of their death.

Senior coroner Nigel Parsley recorded a narrative conclusion that Jay died as a result of inhalation of volatile hydrocarbons.