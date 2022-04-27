Footballers to unite as memorial match honours long serving boss

A memorial football match will be held for Ivan Baldry. - Credit: The Baldry family

Sporting entertainment will take centre stage this weekend as a charity football match returns.

A memorial match will grace Crown Meadow - the home of Lowestoft Town FC - as it honours a long serving former manager.

A year-and-a-half after the death of Ivan Baldry, two of the teams he used to manage will take to the pitch this bank holiday Sunday, May 1.

Crown Meadow, the home of Lowestoft Town FC. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The memorial football match for Mr Baldry will raise funds in aid of Cancer Research UK as two teams who played for him between 1999 and 2009 will battle it out for the Carlton Charity Cup.

With the Carlton Charity Cup originally formed in 2002 by Mr Baldry to raise money for the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, it raised thousands of pounds for the hospital over the years.

Ahead of the memorial match, Mr Baldry's son Carl said: "We are hosting a charity football memorial match this bank holiday Sunday for the late Ivan Baldry, who passed away in November 2020.

A poster promoting the memorial football match for Ivan Baldry. - Credit: The Baldry family

"Ivan has been involved in local football all his life, playing for many top teams and he was also involved with Lowestoft Town FC as a trainer in the 1990s.

"He also managed Trowel & Hammer FC, then the Carlton teams.

"The memorial football match will see two teams who played for him between 1999 and 2009 battle it out for the Carlton Charity Cup - these are: Carlton Rangers - originally a Saturday team, and Carlton AFC - a Sunday team."

With Lowestoft Town FC kindly allowing the match to be staged at Crown Meadow, the match kicks off at 2pm and entry will be free on the day.