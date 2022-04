Monty Bunn (left) was always happiest out and about in the great outdoors of the Suffolk countryside. - Credit: Supplied

A 'lovable rogue' who touched the hearts of everyone he met was given a fitting send off at his memorial service.

John Bunn - usually known as Monty - was seen out with a 21-gun salute at Waveney Memorial Park and Crematorium near Beccles in front of a gathering of 250 people - a record for the venue.

Born in Wrentham, Suffolk in 1944, Monty was one of three boys.

At an early age, Monty realised he did not enjoy school and left to take up work in the great outdoors on farms.

Described as a 'hard worker,' he worked in the local building trade for 44 years, for Persimmon Homes, and lived the rest of his life in Carlton Colville, Suffolk.

He also worked as a gamekeeper for 24 years and cared for his wife, Sally, for more than 30 years as well.

His daughter, Rachel Bunn, she said would always remember her dad's cheeky personality.

She said: "Dad was a lovable rogue who touched the lives of millions.

"He used to pull tricks on all the staff he worked with at building sites and would always make people laugh.

"He was a very hard worker as well and got involved in so much community work.

"He was involved with a lot of charity work at Sotterley Country Fair.

"One of the funniest memories of him is throwing a welly in the wrong direction which hit a pensioner up the backside.

"There will now be a 'welly wanging' competition at the country fair in his name.

"Persimmon Homes will also name a road after him for all his years of service for the company at the Sands Lane development in Oulton Broad.

"I will cherish the happy memories I had with him, he always put people first and would make anyone laugh."

Monty died at the beginning of March, aged 77.

As well as Rachel, Monty leaves behind his partner Linda and brothers Nimbus and Alan.

