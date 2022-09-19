Mourners remember Queen Elizabeth II amid tears and prayers in pub

Sharon Oakley and Beryl White watched the Queen's funeral from the Norman Warrior pub - Credit: Reece Hanson

There were tears in a Lowestoft pub as dozens of well-wishers gathered there to watch the Queen's funeral.

The Norman Warrior, on Fir Lane, welcomed crowds on Monday morning for a screening of the event.

As the footage showed the Queen's coffin emerging from Westminster Hall, a silence fell over the pub.

Some joined in prayers during the service, while others bowed their heads in silent reflection.

Landlord Shaun Waters said the pub wanted to offer somewhere for people to watch the funeral with friends.

He said: “We always have our Meet Up Mondays group for people who are on their own and we said today we would open early for the Queen’s funeral.

“A lot of people would be watching on their own otherwise so they’ve decided to come for a bit of company.

“Everyone wanted to be part of it and see what was going on.”

The pub's mourners rose as one at the end of the Westminster Abby service to join the nation in a rendition of God Save the King, with some in tears.

Charles Wylie and Marjorie Peek watched the Queen's funeral from the Norman Warrior pub - Credit: Reece Hanson

Marjorie Peek, 88, praised the Queen, as she welcomes the fourth King of her lifetime.

She said: “I can’t believe we won’t have a Queen anymore. She’s been here almost all of our lives.

“Out of all of the royal family, she always seemed the most genuine, even when she was young.

“People say they can’t imagine having a King, but I’m onto my fourth now, although I can’t remember what it was like.”

Josie Timbers, Ada Quadling and Shirley White watched the Queen's funeral from the Norman Warrior pub - Credit: Reece Hanson

For 79-year-old Josie Timbers, the funeral offered the chance for people to unite and pay their respects.

Josie Timbers, 79, said: “We thought it would be nice to come and be with a group of people.

“We come to the club every week, but this is a special day today.

“She has always been part of our lives.

“I was born in 1947 and I haven’t known any major event that the Queen hasn’t been there for.”

Sharon Oakley said she didn't "think there will ever be another Queen like her."

The 61-year-old added: “We wanted to be together to pay our respects and watch the funeral with our friends.

“The thing I most remember about her is all of her lovey outfits, and her speeches.

“She always looked beautiful.

“I think she served our nation very well."

Pat Dickerson and Joan Brown watched the Queen's funeral from the Norman Warrior pub - Credit: Reece Hanson

Joan Brown, 93, said: “We wanted to pay our respects. She was our Queen and we all loved her so much.

“She was wonderful.”

Ada Quadling, 91, said: “She has been here a long time and I wanted to see her and be part of it.”