'We all miss mum so much': 'Perfect' Tracey fondly remembered

The late Tracey Hood pictured with her husband Martin. Friends and family are fundraising in memory of Tracey to buy an advanced treatment chair for the Sandra Chapman Centre at the James Paget University Hospital. - Credit: The Hood Family

Family and friends are rallying round to raise funds for specialist hospital equipment in memory of a much loved Lowestoft mum, who died of cancer.

A group of friends from Lowestoft have launched a fundraising appeal to buy equipment for the Sandra Chapman Centre at the James Paget University Hospital in memory of their former work colleague and friend Tracey Hood.

Mrs Hood, who lived in Corton, died on January 16 aged 58, after she had quietly fought a brave battle against cancer.

The friends and family members of Mrs Hood are raising funds to buy an enhanced treatment chair for the Sandra Chapman Centre.

The fully adjustable reclining chair will cost £2,000 as it also offers heat and massage options for the comfort of patients, who will sit in the chair for several hours at a time whilst they receive chemotherapy treatment.

After being first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017, her friends and family said that she "never made a fuss" and continued to get on with life as much as she could during her illness.

Her friends said: "Tracey was determined to be independent and even drove herself back and forth to hospital for treatment.

"During her free time Tracey loved to do all things practical – sewing, knitting and carrying out DIY.

"She recently renovated a caravan with her husband which was used for family weekends away with her granddaughter, Summer."

Tracey enjoyed singing with two local choirs - Coastline Singers and The Oulton Broads - and was happily married to Martin.

They were due to celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on January 23.

Tracey also leaves her daughter Kirsty and three grandchildren.

Kirsty, Tracey’s daughter, said: “We all miss mum so much.

“Staff at the Sandra Chapman Centre cared for her so well during her fight against cancer.

"Mum would be totally amazed but absolutely delighted that her friends and family would fundraise in her memory.”

Tracey and Martin also had a son Dominic, who died in 2005, aged 21, following a road traffic accident.

Mrs Hood’s former colleagues from Hoseasons in Lowestoft have been facilitating the fundraising campaign.

Tracey joined Hoseasons in 1988 to work in the booking office, and progressed through the company to more recently be responsible for proof checking brochures.

Former work colleague and friend Sue Julings who has already raised well over £700 by making handmade applique ‘Tulips for Tracey’ cards. - Credit: John Ellis

Former colleague and friend Sue Julings said: “Tracey was the perfect work colleague, always calm and caring with a great sense of humour.

“I know that times are difficult at the moment, but it would be just fantastic if everyone who knew Tracey could make a contribution, no matter how small.

"Hopefully none of us will ever need to use the treatment chair, but it will be there in the memory of Tracey for those who do.”

With donations being collected through Just Giving, prior to the appeal launching Mrs Julings has already raised £739.82 towards the equipment by making and selling more than 180 ‘Tulips for Tracey’ applique greeting cards.

The demand for cards has been overwhelming and Sue has had to enlist the help of friends to cut out the card components before individually and lovingly stitching each one.

Anyone who wishes to buy a fundraising card should visit www.sewnbysusan.world with proceeds raised from each Tulip for Tracey card that is sold being donated to the fundraising campaign.

If you would like to make a donation the Just Giving campaign, visit its fundraising page https://tinyurl.com/TraceyHood

If any money is raised above the £2,000 target, this will also be donated to the Sandra Chapman Centre to buy additional equipment for the comfort of cancer patients.