Lowestoft Journal > News > Obituaries

Life of Lowestoft evacuee who became foster parent to be celebrated

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 1:23 PM November 18, 2021
Peter and Sheila Glover on their wedding day

Peter and Sheila Glover on their wedding day - Credit: Courtesy of Lowestoft Evacuees Association

A former Lowestoft resident who was evacuated to Derbyshire in the Second World War will be celebrated at a special gathering this Saturday.

Sheila Glover (nee Catchpole) was part of the Lowestoft Schools Evacuation in June 1940 - one of the 600 children evacuated from the town.

Then aged nine, Sheila was evacuated to Glossop on June 2, 1940, along with five of her siblings.

After the war, instead of returning to her hometown, Sheila and some of her siblings chose to continue living in Glossop and became a permanent resident, later meeting and marrying her husband Peter.

Sheila and Peter Glover

A special event will be held in memory of the late Sheila and Peter Glover. - Credit: Friends Of Glossop Station

They were both staunch supporters of efforts to maintain the links forged between Glossop and Lowestoft as part of the evacuation and lived in the Derbyshire town until they moved to Southport in 1997.

The evacuees sign at Lowestoft Railway Station.

The evacuees sign at Lowestoft Railway Station. - Credit: Lowestoft Evacuees Association

After marrying in February, 1953, at Whitfield (St James) Church, the Glovers returned to Lowestoft every year to visit family and friends.

The information board displayed highlighting the Lowestoft evacuees journey.

The information board displayed highlighting the Lowestoft evacuees journey. - Credit: Mick Howes

With daughter Shirley born in December 1958, she remained an only child until the summer of 1978, when the Glover's started fostering - with 37 children being fostered over 15 years.

Sadly, Mrs Glover died in September 2019 and Mr Glover passed away due to Covid in November 2020.

Due to restrictions relating to the pandemic, their daughter Shirley was unable to bring friends together for their funerals.

So, by teaming up with Neil Williams, chairman of the Friends of Glossop Station (FOGS), a display has been created in the Waiting Room at Glossop Station in memory of the late Sheila and Peter Glover.

This Saturday, November 20 the display of photographs and memories will be showcased.

Mr Williams said: “I met Sheila and Peter many times and was saddened to learn of their passing.

"Both were staunch supporters of the Lowestoft Evacuees Association and helped to maintain and indeed cherish the links forged all those years ago between our two communities.

“Sadly, as was the case with so many bereavements during the pandemic, there wasn’t a chance for their many friends to say a proper goodbye and we are therefore pleased to be supporting their daughter Shirley to remember them in a special gathering at the station on Saturday.”

In memory of her parents Shirley has kindly donated several paintings given as gifts to her parents to Friends of Glossop Station, which will be on display.

Lowestoft News
Derbyshire

