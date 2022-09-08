Union Flags fly at half mast as The Queen's visit to Lowestoft recalled

Poignant memories are being shared as Lowestoft and the east Suffolk district joins the nation in mourning the death of the Queen.

Born in London on April 21, 1926, Queen Elizabeth II was our nation's longest ever reigning monarch having reigned over the nation and Commonwealth for more than 70 years - and was also the second-longest reigning monarch in history, after France's Louis XIV.

Remembering the Queen, the Union Flag is being flown at half mast across the area, while books of condolence are being provided.

East Suffolk Council said: "As a mark of respect, the flags at our council offices will be flown at half mast from September 8.

"A Book of Condolence is being provided at East Suffolk House, Melton; Riverside Offices, Lowestoft, and Marina Customer Services Centre, Lowestoft, to allow local people to pay their respects.

"An online Book of Condolence will be placed online in Suffolk from Friday, September 9."

The most memorable visit to Lowestoft by The Queen and Prince Philip came 37 years ago.

There were huge crowds to witness the arrival of Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh to Oulton Broad and Lowestoft on August 1, 1985.

After lunch at the Royal Norfolk & Suffolk Yacht Club - Britain's most easterly yacht club - people lined the streets and gathered in Lowestoft town centre around the former Woolworths store.

The Queen visits Lowestoft in 1985. - Credit: John Kerr/Archant archives

Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh toured Lowestoft town centre in a special ceremony with local dignitaries.

It eventually led to the opening of Queen Elizabeth II Place - part of London Road North located just to the south of the junction with Gordon Road - with the unveiling of a plaque and the official unveiling of the clock in commemorating part of the town centre pedestrian precinct.

A Lowestoft porcelain bowl was presented to Her Majesty by Mrs Plummer, the wife of the then chairman of Waveney District Council.

Among the hundreds of people greeting and waving to The Queen and Prince Philip, was Woody Bear.

The popular mascot from Pleasurewood Hills was one of the lucky ones to meet Her Majesty, handing over two cuddly replica Woody Bear soft toys for Princes William and Harry.

This evening, Pleasurewood Hills tweeted: "We are deeply saddened by the news of the death of HRH Queen Elizabeth II.

"Our thoughts are with her family."

Crowds gathered in Oulton Broad on August 1, 1985 as the Queen and Prince Philip officially opened Lowestoft Museum in Broad House in Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad - with the guestbook signed by both at the opening still proving a very popular attraction today.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh visited Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft in 1985. - Credit: Archant

Many people gathered around a pond on Nicholas Everitt Park to catch a glimpse, as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip went on a walkabout on the park.

With Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh watching a water sports demonstration and racing on Oulton Broad, the Queen received flowers from three children prior to leaving Nicholas Everitt Park.