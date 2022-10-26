Warm tributes paid to 'Mr Music' - as popular former teacher hailed

Tributes have been paid to Bob McNeil-Watson. - Credit: Sheila McNeil-Watson

Touching tributes have been paid to a prominent musician and popular teacher whose legacy has inspired generations.

Much-loved and sadly missed, poignant sympathies have been shared after Robert McNeil-Watson died in hospital last month aged 73.

Mr McNeil-Watson - Credit: Sheila McNeil-Watson

Described as a "genius" for his "quality of musicianship", Bob - as he was known - died on September 14, just a couple of days before his 74th birthday.

His widow Sheila said he had suffered a fall on September 11 and "never came around" after he was taken to the James Paget University Hospital's ICU department.

Born on September 16, 1948, in Birmingham, Mr McNeil-Watson gained a BA honours degree in music at the University of East Anglia in Norwich and studied musical composition under English composer, conductor and pianist Benjamin Britten.

He taught locally, including at Stalham secondary modern school, at Denes High School in Lowestoft and at a school in Loddon for more than 20 years, as he was a teacher in music, French, German and Spanish.

Helping others continued as he went on to arrange and compose as a freelance musician, while helping aspiring students with private music tuition that included teaching students on the piano, keyboard, flute and with singing.

Bob McNeil-Watson playing for Alison Lincoln at a UEA exam, she is now a music teacher. - Credit: Sheila McNeil-Watson

Whether it be concerts, musicals, summer rep or pantomimes throughout East Anglia and beyond, Mr McNeil-Watson has been at the heart of community performances for decades.

Sheila McNeil-Watson said: "He has played such a big part in Lowestoft's history and is just so missed.

Bob McNeil-Watson playing at a concert in Kirkley Church Hall. - Credit: Sheila McNeil-Watson

"Bob was a very generous man. Whether it was in plays, leading choirs, conducting groups, singing in choirs, playing in or conducting orchestras, Bob did everything.

"So many people miss him."

He was a very popular musical director with the Lowestoft Players for more then 26 years - heavily involved with musicals, pantomimes and plays.

Bob McNeil-Watson's favourite waistcoat. - Credit: Sheila McNeil-Watson

Mrs McNeil-Watson said: "If they put a play on, he was probably in it, if they performed a musical he was the conductor."

Renowned for being "perfect pitch" and ever "the professional", Mrs McNeil-Watson said: "Bob could stand there conducting in front 700 people at the Marina Theatre and would then head off at the end of the performance.

"He was actually a very private person, who just wanted to be known for the quality of musicianship - the genius he was."

Bob McNeil-Watson is now wearing this waistcoat, with matching bow ties made by Sheila for all his waistcoats. - Credit: Sheila McNeil-Watson

As well as the Lowestoft Players, Mr McNeil-Watson played shows, musicals and plays in Southwold and Great Yarmouth, was connected with the Seagull Theatre in Pakefield, the Stalham Players, Grantham Theatre Company, the Quaysiders in Lowestoft and Spotlight in Beccles.

He was also musical director with the Onward Players, as pantos have been performed involving those with learning difficulties.

In Grantham, Mr McNeil-Watson was musical director for Douglas Gorin's professional pantos for more than 20 years, having met Douglas at St Georges Theatre in Great Yarmouth, where he was musical director and Douglas was on stage.

Mr Gorin had appeared in the black and white minstrels on the Billy Cotton Band shows on television.

Mr McNeil-Watson also toured Italy as co-conductor of the English Festival Voices, as he sang in Michael Kibblewhite's choir.

For many years he was flautist for the Norwich Philharmonic Orchestra.

Mr McNeil-Watson worked in partnership with Bob Bishop for four decades - after they were both former teachers at Stalham.

Mr Bishop wrote the plays and musicals as Bob wrote the music for the successful pantomimes and musicals they were involved in.

Mr McNeil-Watson also conducted orchestras, played the flute in John Roper's Orchestra and also played the church organ at St Margaret's Church in Lowestoft for many years, and previously at Ormesby, Norwich and Kirkley.

After marrying Sheila in August 2000, the couple lived at Plumtrees in Oulton Broad.

Mr McNeil-Watson was also part of a little group called Half A Crown - who would go around different care homes across Lowestoft and Reydon to perform to the residents.

A funeral service was held at St Botolph's Church in Grimston on October 6 where processional music was played by organist - and long-time friend - Murray Walding.

The funeral service sheet for Bob McNeil-Watson. - Credit: Sheila McNeil-Watson

With the eulogy given by Bob's son, David McNeil-Watson, opera singer Stephanie Windsor-Lewis sang Schubert's Ave Maria.

Murray Walding - wearing Bob's robes and waistcoat - with opera singer Stephanie Windsor-Lewis at the funeral service. - Credit: Sheila McNeil-Watson

Mr Walding and Bob were both UEA students, and he wore Bob's robes and one of his colourful waistcoats at the funeral service.

Bob McNeil-Watson and Sheila McNeil-Watson - Credit: Sheila McNeil-Watson

"I gave him Bob's robes, so that wherever Murray plays Bob is there," Mrs McNeil-Watson said.

Tributes have been paid to Bob McNeil-Watson, performing here at Grimston Church. - Credit: Sheila McNeil-Watson

Having played each Christmas Eve and every Christmas morning at Grimston Church, Mr McNeil-Watson is now at rest in a grave next to his parents Robert and Mary in St Botolph's Churchyard.

Mr McNeil-Watson is now at rest in a grave next to his parents. - Credit: Sheila McNeil-Watson

A Mr Music and Norwich City themed wreath at the funeral service. - Credit: Sheila McNeil-Watson

A memorial service will take place at The Players Theatre in Lowestoft on Thursday, October 27 at 11am.

The TestostaTones are due to perform - with the group members all being previous students of Bob's as he "coached them with their harmonies."

A further memorial service will be held at Barsham Church on Sunday, October 30 at 11am - at the church where Mr McNeil-Watson was church organist.

A spokesman for Holy Trinity Church Barsham with Shipmeadow said: "It is with great sadness that we record the death of Bob McNeil-Watson, our faithful organist of some years."