'We will all miss him': Poignant tributes paid to 'brilliant' solicitor

Tributes have been paid to Nick Cherry. - Credit: The Cherry family

Touching tributes have been paid to a much loved and well respected solicitor, who championed numerous causes.

The former chairman of Kingsley Healthcare, Nick Cherry, from Lowestoft, died last month aged 74, after suffering a long illness.

After a private family funeral service was held on December 23, a memorial service in "celebration of Nick Cherry’s life" will be held at Kessingland Church Hall this Saturday, January 22, as money is raised for the Alzheimer's Society in his name.

Mr Cherry - whose father Peter worked for The Lowestoft Journal as a senior reporter for many years up until 1985 - was born in 1947, attending Lowestoft Grammar School and Hull University before he graduated in 1969.

After graduating he joined law firm Norton Peskett and Forward as an article clerk, prior to meeting future wife Maggie in Kessingland.

Nick Cherry. - Credit: The Cherry family

The couple were married in 1971, and Mrs Cherry said: "Nick brought so much happiness to all of us."

Having worked his way up the ranks at Norton Peskett, he went on to become managing partner.

"Nick was respected by all in the office with his calm approach to everything," Mrs Cherry said.

"When he retired he had worked in the law for 40 years, and was then invited to become the Chairman of Kingsley Healthcare."

Much loved by his family and friends, Mr Cherry had "many interests" outside of the office including being a member of the Round Table and enjoying tennis and quizzes.

Mrs Cherry said: "He loved sailing from a very young age and was a member of the Ocean Youth Club that enabled children with problems to work as a team through sailing.

"He also became a member of the Excelsior Trust and committee."

Nick was also a member of Beccles Choral Society, Pakefield Choir and St Felix Choir, and Mrs Cherry added: "He was so proud of his children’s achievements."

Nick Cherry (left) with chief executive Daya Thayan and head office staff outside Kingsley House shortly after its 2016 opening in Lowestoft. - Credit: Archant

Paying tribute to their ex-chairman, a Kingsley Healthcare spokesman said: "We will always strive to work for the causes you championed.

"Cherished memories of you will forever remain in our hearts."

Kingsley chief executive Daya Thayan said: “I remember my first meeting with Nick in 2003 and I felt so comfortable I wanted him to help us with all our legal work from that moment onwards.

“As managing partner of Norton Peskett he was one of the first key people I got on board to assist with all the projects in our growth plans.

"Following his retirement, Sumi and I felt very fortunate to persuade him to join us as chairman of Kingsley Healthcare Group in 2009.

“He was proud to be part of our team and passionate about our work supporting vulnerable people.

"His early inspiration was behind our local community and charity work which we are proud to continue today.

"It was a pleasure to know Nick, Maggie and the family for all those years and his passing has left a big hole in all our lives.

"His warmth and kindness and sense of humour will always remain in our hearts.”

Kingsley operations director Sumi Thayan added: “Nick was not only a brilliant lawyer but also an immensely wise and trustworthy friend everyone at Kingsley looked up to.

“We as a family will miss his smile, his sense of humour, his encouragement and his passion for wanting to do good for everyone.”

Retired senior partner at Norton Peskett, James Hartley - who joined the firm in 1975 - paid tribute to his friend.

"I learned a great deal from him, not just in relation to the law, but also about life in general," Mr Hartley said.

"Although Nick covered a number of different areas of law, including advocacy, he always seemed unruffled and maintained his lovely personality and good humour.

"I was able to watch him at work in the magistrates’ court and heard one client describe him as the ‘best solicitor in Lowestoft’.

"Nick was a great managing partner. He, with Trevor’s assistance, modernised the firm and turned it into the well-run forward-looking business which it is now.

"We will all miss him."

Mr Cherry is survived by his wife Maggie, daughter Anna, son Peter as well as grandchildren Annabel, Eddie and Sammy-Ray.

Daughter Anna said: "We are raising money for the Alzheimer's Society in dad's name."

Donations can be made online via nicholascherry.muchloved.com/