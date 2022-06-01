Poignant tributes paid after five-year-old's sudden death

Tributes have been paid to much loved Harry Elmy. - Credit: The Elmy family

Touching tributes have been paid to a much loved five-year-old boy after his sudden death.

Family, friends and officials at the Lowestoft and Oulton Broad Motor Boat Club expressed "extreme sadness" after Harry Elmy passed away on Monday, May 23.

A pupil in reception class at Gunton Primary Academy in Lowestoft, club officials said Harry "was an adoring little lad" who "was sadly taken far too soon".

The LOBMBC club flag flying at half mast. - Credit: John Soanes

Described as "one of" LOBMBC's youngest members - as the son of Hydroplane driver Jamie Elmy - the club flag was flown at half mast during last Thursday's club meeting on Oulton Broad.

Jamie Elmy leads the procession on a lap of honour of Oulton Broad in the white hydroplane, 87. - Credit: John Soanes

Mr Elmy led some of the powerboats from all of the classes on a poignant "pre race tribute lap of honour" of the circuit, as spectators - including staff from Gunton Primary Academy - showed their respects with "warm applause."

Harry's parents Mr Elmy and Clare Turrell said that a service to celebrate his life would be held later this month.

The club also held a collection last Thursday night, and the family said this would go towards a memorial bench for Harry in Gunton Woods.

A LOBMBC club spokesman said: "It is with extreme sadness that we have to announce the loss of one of the club's youngest members, Harry Elmy.

"It was an absolute honour to have known such an adoring little lad who one day we are sure would have taken to the Broad in his father's footsteps.

"Our thoughts are firmly with Jamie, Clare and all of Harry’s family."

Karen Brown, one of the Rapid Response Rescue Team, joined LOBMBC rescue volunteers to lead the parade, carrying a commemorative Teddy Bear around the course. - Credit: John Soanes

With last Thursday's powerboat race meeting affected by high winds, it was supported in memory of Harry by the Rapid Response Rescue Team.

The spokesman added: "The large assembly of members and supporters gave warm applause as the club ‘family’ showed their respect to one of their youngest members and his parents.

The commemorative Teddy Bear that was carried around the course. - Credit: John Soeanes

"In memory of Harry, the Rapid Response Rescue Team joined LOBMBC rescue volunteers, carrying a commemorative Teddy Bear around the course."

A spokesman for the Gordon Barber Funeral Home, in Lowestoft, said: "A service to celebrate Harry's life will be held on Wednesday, June 22 at 12.30pm at The Wherry Hotel, Oulton Broad in the Brown Boat Suite."

Guests are asked not to wear black clothing with Harry's favourite colours said to be red and dark blue.

After the service, a private burial for family only will take place.

With family flowers only accepted, kind donations in Harry's memory may be given online at www.dignityfunerals.co.uk/funeral-notices/23-05-2022-harry-elmy/ or cheques payable to either Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital or Zoological Society of East Anglia.