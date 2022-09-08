Waveney pays tribute to the Queen

Updated

Tributes have poured in from around Waveney for the Queen after her death on Thursday.

Elizabeth II, 96, was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for more than 70 years.

The Prince of Wales is now King, having acceded to the throne immediately on the death of his mother.

In a statement, the Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Waveney MP Peter Aldous - Credit: UK Parliament

Waveney MP Peter Aldous said he "never imagined this moment coming".

He said: “The queen has been a steadfast rock throughout all of our lives.

"She is a one-off, utterly unique lady and has set the highest standards with her exceptional duty to this country. She never lost her cool, she always behaved impeccably, she set the highest example for all of us to try to follow.

“She was the rock which got the UK through the last traumatic 70 years, the guiding light which got our country through its gravest moments.

"Britain has, during the course of her reign, gone through an awful lot. There's been an awful lot of turbulence out there and the world has been changing.

“We will reflect on her reign as the finest in Britain's history.

“She was always there when the country needed her.

"I suspect, in British history, she will go down as the greatest monarch in terms of her remarkable sense of duty and the dignified and correct way that she always held herself and she never put a foot wrong."

Boxer Anthony Ogogo during the Queen's baton relay. He paid tribute to the Queen following her death. - Credit: Nick Butcher

In a series of Tweets, Lowestoft Olympian Anthony Ogogo also paid tribute.

The boxer met the Queen at a Buckingham Palace reception for Olympic and Paralympic heroes after the London 2012 games.

He said: "My heart breaks. Rest in peace your highness.

"My Queen. They just don't make them like this anymore.

"It's now time for you to finally rest.

"Thank you."

My heart breaks 💔.

Rest in peace your highness 😢. pic.twitter.com/ocndflNey5 — Anthony Ogogo (@AnthonyOgogo) September 8, 2022

A spokesperson for East Suffolk Council confirmed flags would fly at half-mast from today, while a book of condolence was being provided at the council's Riverside Offices and Marina Customer Services Centre to allow local people to pay their respects.

East Suffolk Council chair Jenny Ceresa - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Council chair Jenny Ceresa said: “On behalf of East Suffolk Council, our residents and communities, I would like to express our deep sadness following the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

"Our thoughts at this sad time are with the Royal Family.

“We will of course ensure that the people of East Suffolk are provided with the information they need to pay their respects to Her Majesty the Queen and her life of service to the country and to the world.”

Firefighters at North Lowestoft Fire Station tweeted: "We join the nation to mourn the sad passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

"She supported firefighters by being Patron of our charity for nearly all of her reign.

"Thank you, Ma’am."

A spokesman for Heritage Open Days, which was set to launch a nine-day festival in Lowestoft tomorrrow (Friday, September 9) said: "In view of the sad news today a number of Heritage Open Days events will not now take place.

"We will update on our Twitter feed and Facebook page as we know more."

Cancelled events include the arrival of Lydia Eva into port, a Buffalo Bill music event, both which were due to take place tomorrow, as well as a herring and ale festival on Oddfellows Green on Sunday.

Other weekend-long events to be cancelled include a wartime exhibition and enigma code event at Lowestoft Station on Saturday and Sunday.

The Seagull Theatre's 1880s themed weekend will also no longer take place as planned.

A spokesperson said: "In common with the rest of country we wish to offer our condolences to the Royal family at this sad time."

Bernard Ladd, 70, from north Lowestoft, said: "I was born in the year that Her Majesty The Queen ascended the throne in 1952.

"She has been a very remarkable woman, and we will never see the likes of her again."

A spokesperson for Pakefield and Reydon primary schools said: "We are sad to hear of the death of Queen Elizabeth.

"Our thoughts are with her family.

"We will make sure that her memory and legacy is part of our learning story.

"We will hold a collective moment of silence tomorrow as a school."

Beach bar Piranha Joes announced they would close for the night shortly before 7pm following the news.

Posting on Facebook, they said: "As a mark of respect to the late Queen Elizabeth, we shall now be closing for the night.

"Apologies for those planning to join us for Karaoke tonight."

A Suffolk FA spokesman said: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

"We join the nation in mourning, and all of our thoughts and condolences go to the Royal Family."

A spokesperson for the East Point Sports Norfolk and Suffolk Youth League said: "All at The Norfolk and Suffolk Youth Football League are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

"Our deepest condolences and thoughts are with the Royal Family and all those affected at this time.

"Rest in peace."

Matthew Hicks, leader of Suffolk County Council

Matthew Hicks, the leader of Suffolk County Council, said: "On behalf of everyone in our group, I extend our deepest sympathies to His Majesty The King, and all the Royal Family, on the sad news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

"Her Majesty, through her incredible sense of dedication and duty to our great country, was a constant source of inspiration to us all.

"Across the county, the country, the Commonwealth and beyond there will be a sense of profound loss. Today, we are deeply sad but our nation is all the stronger for having her as our Queen and we remain proud of her as she was dedicated to us. May she rest in peace.

"God Save The King."

Suffolk County Council chairman Robert Everitt - Credit: Archant

Suffolk County Council chairman Robert Everitt, on behalf of the entire council, said: “On behalf of my fellow councillors and officers of Suffolk County Council, I would like to express our deepest sympathies to His Majesty the King, and the entire Royal Family, at the sad news of the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

"It is impossible for any of us to remember a time when Her Majesty was not a part of the fabric of our lives.

"To me, the decades of unbroken, faultless and consistent public service stand as Her Majesty's greatest legacy.

"When you look back on her reign which saw so much change for this country, so many scientific and cultural advancements, so much peril and challenge, throughout it all there was always a calming, steadfast constant - Her Majesty The Queen.

"The loss of Her Majesty will of course be felt across the world, not only in the other nations where she was Queen, but also in the wider Commonwealth and beyond.

“Her Majesty visited Suffolk many times, often with her beloved husband, The Duke of Edinburgh.

"On every occasion, come rain or shine, the people of Suffolk came out of their homes to welcome her with much love and affection."

He added books of condolence are being opened across the county, while flags on all council buildings will be flown at half-mast.

Deputy prime minister Therese Coffey paid tribute on Twitter. - Credit: PA

Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey paid tribute on Twitter. The deputy prime minister said: "Today, I mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II RIP.

"Earlier this year the nation celebrated her Platinum Jubilee with much love and joy, recognising her decades of service.

"My thoughts and prayers are with His Majesty King Charles III and all the Royal Family."

More to follow.